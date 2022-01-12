ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Does Danny Trejo Play in 'The Book of Boba Fett'? Will His Character Return?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett. Acting legend Danny Trejo made an appearance in Episode 3 of The Book of Boba Fett, titled "The Streets of Mos Espa." What character did Danny play? Can we expect to see Danny's character return in future...

Popculture

Hit Jason Statham Movie Exiting Netflix Next Month

Homefront is among the movies leaving Netflix in January. The 2013 movie stars Jason Statham and is one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that does not star the Rocky actor. It is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. Homefront leaves Netflix on Monday, Jan. 17, the...
MOVIES
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – The Legend of La Llorona (2022)

The Legend of La Llorona, 2022. Directed by Patricia Harris Seeley. Starring Autumn Reeser, Antonio Cupo, Danny Trejo, Zamia Fandiño, Josh Zaharia, Fernanda Aguilar, Nicolas Madrazo, Edgar Wuotto, and Angélica Lara. SYNOPSIS:. While vacationing in Mexico, a couple discovers their son’s disappearance is tied to a supernatural curse....
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BATMAN Actor Michael Keaton Confirmed To Return As The Dark Knight For HBO Max BATGIRL Movie

It's official: Michael Keaton will reprise the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the currently shooting Batgirl movie. Earlier today, an updated cast list with the actor's name was shared online, but we weren't sure if it was officially released by Warner Bros. or not (it's an easy thing to mock-up, after all). However, THR has now confirmed that Keaton will indeed return as The Caped Crusader for the upcoming HBO Max feature.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Keanu Reeves Is Currently In Talks To Star In Martin Scorsese's The Devil In The White City

As he continues his on-screen renaissance, it seems Keanu Reeves may potentially take a new career step: his first starring role in a U.S. television series. Deadline reports that Reeves is in talks to star in Hulu's adaptation of "The Devil in the White City," which is based on Erik Larson's compelling non-fiction book of the same name. "The Devil in the White City" has been in the works for a long time now; Leonardo DiCaprio purchased the book's film rights back in 2010, and at one point, planned to star in a movie version with Martin...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

The Book of Boba Fett’ Introduces Major Character from Star Wars Comics

In the second episode of The Book of Boba Fett, hardcore Star Wars fans were surprised to see a fan favorite from Marvel’s Star Wars comics. This comic character made their live-action debut at a pivotal moment within the episode. While this episode of The Book of Boba Fett...
COMICS
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Redeems Bounty Hunter’s Silly ‘Return of the Jedi’ Exit

[This story contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett.] Boba Fett was an instant fan favorite the moment he stepped on screen in The Empire Strikes Back. Well, technically, he stirred a massive fascination when he was initially introduced in the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special and then had his (non-rocket firing) action figure released among the first slew of Kenner toys in the late ’70s. So, it was a massive disappointment when the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy was so easily dispatched by Han Solo when he accidentally ignited Fett’s jetpack during the heroes’ escape from Jabba the...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Surprising Johnny Depp Movie In Netflix Top 10 Today

It's the first Monday of the new year and while that means getting back to a normal routine after the holidays for most people, there are still a few surprises to be had—and that includes one of the titles in Netflix's Top 10 today. When it comes to the movie rankings in the United States today, there are a few titles you'd expect to see, namely the recently released Don't Look Up, but there's also a surprising Johnny Depp today as well. Dark Shadows is currently sitting at the Number 6 spot on the list for Monday, January 3rd, according to What's on Netflix.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Most People Don’t Know That The Duke Himself, John Wayne, Was In ‘Star Wars’

The Duke, the famous John Wayne, was best known for starring in Westerns throughout his career, but many don’t realize that he did have a role in the famous Star Wars saga. His role was actually originally revealed at a Star Wars Celebration in 2007 by Ben Burtt, a legendary sound designer who worked on the original Star Wars trilogy as well as the prequels. He really is a true mastermind for being able to conceptualize and bring to life Darth Vader’s raspy voice or Chewbacca’s howl.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Quentin Tarantino Says His Imaginary ‘Films Of Rick Dalton’ Book Is Done & Says ‘True Romance’ Could Be A Novelization Too

In case you missed it, Quentin Tarantino is starting his own podcast, according to The Verge, reported during the holiday break. Considering all the two, three-hour podcast appearances on places like The New Beverly, and Empire podcasts, this isn’t much of a surprise (and QT’s hinted at this before). And speaking of the Empire podcast—Tarantino appeared on a three-hour Empire podcast last year with fellow filmmaker Edgar Wright—the writer/director decided to end 2021 with a last-minute appearance on the Empire podcast.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Keanu Reeves is poised to star in Hulu's Devil in the White City in his first major TV role

The box office icon is in talks to star in Hulu's big-budget limited series adaptation of Erik Larson's 2003 novel The Devil in the White City: A Saga of Magic and Murder at the Fair that Changed America, which tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893, according to Deadline. While Reeves had a recurring guest role on Peter Stormare's Swedish private eye sitcom Swedish Dicks, he has never starred on a TV series before. Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are among the executive producers on Devil in the White City along with Todd Field, who is aboard to direct the first two episodes. DiCaprio originally bought the film rights in 2010 with the plan to make it into a movie directed by Scorsese. In 2019, Hulu announced it was developing a series based on the book. According to Deadline, Reeves would play Daniel H. Burnham, "a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who fashioned his own pharmaceutical 'Murder Castle' on fair grounds – a palace built to seduce, torture and mutilate young women. The story takes the viewer on a tour of murder, romance and mystery in the gilded age."
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
TV SHOWS
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Disney+: ‘Boba Fett,’ Jeff Goldblum and Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Streams Free

Most months bring a healthy mix of both old and new titles and titles that appeal as much to adults as kids to Disney+. This month is a little meager when it comes to new stuff and series and movies with strong grown-up appeal. There’s still a lot to take in, however, including the continuing adventures of a certain bounty hunter. Let’s start there. Buy:Disney+ Subscriptionat$7.99 Watch everything for free with a subscription to Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs just $7.99/month. Your best deal is to grab the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $14...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The Top Five Villains From Quentin Tarantino Films

There’s no shortage of great characters in the world of Quentin Tarantino films. The legendary director is set to officially drive off into the sunset with his tenth and final movie, but until the last chapter in the Tarantino universe is released, we’ll always have the last nine films that have shaped the filmmaker’s career. This list focuses on the villains that have carved a memorable path in one of Tarantino’s nine films. However, the article will only focus on movies that were both written and directed by Tarantino, so while True Romance and Natural Born Killers are the definition of entertainment, neither of those films are eligible for this list.
MOVIES
Esquire

Evil Chewbacca In The Book of Boba Fett Will Absolutely Be Back

Well, here I was on this gloomy Tuesday morning, slightly upset and mildly horrified by the sight of Jabba the Hutt's cousins—who are twins, with a sort of Lil and Dil dynamic—early on in Episode Two of Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett. Then, something even more upsetting and horrifying popped up on the screen: Evil Chewbacca.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+’s ‘The Book of Boba Fett’: TV Review

His mask and single-minded mission made him enigmatic. But it was scarcity that rendered Boba Fett so alluring to so many Star Wars fans who made the backstory-deficient bounty hunter a key player in backyard battles spinning familiar action figures off into their own side adventures. Would the allure of Boba Fett have been as strong if his journey from Star Wars Holiday Special oddity to Han Solo tormentor to sarlacc kibble hadn’t been so abrupt, and forged from so little screen time? It’s hard to tell, but George Lucas and the subsequent shepherds of the Star Wars legacy have been...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

The Book of Boba Fett: viewers saying the same thing about episode two

The Book of Boba Fett finally aired at the end of 2021 to the delight of Star Wars fans everywhere and saw the return of the famous bounty hunter who made his first reappearance in The Mandalorian. After the opening episode was met with praise from fans, did the second instalment meet expectation? Find out what viewers are saying here…
TV & VIDEOS
