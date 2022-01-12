ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Gubicza: LA Angels are just “one or two starters away”

By Evan Desai
 1 day ago

Speaking with former Angel and current LA Angels color commentator Mark Gubicza recently, I found that he's feeling confident about a lot of pieces around the Halos' roster. He still came back to what all of us Angel fans have been saying for the last seven years, and that's the fact...

Mark Gubizca sees AL West as “very winnable” for LA Angels

The LA Angels faced devastating injury blow after devastating injury blow last year and finished just fourth in the AL West despite being picked by some to win the whole division. While this was understandably disappointing to this fanbase, LA Angels color analyst Mark Gubicza isn't necessarily down on the...
