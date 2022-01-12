Jurgen Klopp: 'I know' Mohamed Salah wants to stay with Liverpool
"I know Mo wants to stay. We want Mo to stay," Klopp explained about Salah, per Dev Trehan of Sky Sports. "These things take time, but I think all of it is in a good place. I'm very positive about it. The fans are not as nervous as you (the media) are.
"They know the club pretty long, they know the people dealing with the different things here pretty long, so I think it is enough reason to be positive. But as long as it is not done, we can't say anything about it. Good conversations, that's what I can say."
Klopp continued:
"No one has to worry. It is just the situation. He has a contract here this season and the next season. Really, all fine. It's not done - that's why we didn't get this news - but we have talks. That is just the situation, but all fine. He's a world-class player, great boy, done great stuff for Liverpool and we want to keep him."
Salah is a beloved hero among the Liverpool faithful who helped the club win the Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles. However, Trehan notes the prolific goal-scorer could earn "in the region of £300,000 a week" by completing a big-money move to a side such as Barcelona, Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain. Liverpool may also determine it's wise to sell Salah before he begins the final campaign of his deal rather than risk losing him via a free transfer in the summer of 2023.
Comments / 0