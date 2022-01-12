Jurgen Klopp: 'I know' Mohamed Salah wants to stay with Liverpool

"I know Mo wants to stay. We want Mo to stay," Klopp explained about Salah, per Dev Trehan of Sky Sports. "These things take time, but I think all of it is in a good place. I'm very positive about it. The fans are not as nervous as you (the media) are.

"They know the club pretty long, they know the people dealing with the different things here pretty long, so I think it is enough reason to be positive. But as long as it is not done, we can't say anything about it. Good conversations, that's what I can say."