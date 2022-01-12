ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Apple Releases iOS 15.3 Beta 2 and iPadOS 15.3 Beta 2 [Download]

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has released iOS 15.3 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.3 beta 2 to developers for...

www.iclarified.com

shefinds

The One Setting Every iPhone User Should Disable Because It Drains Your Battery

Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
CNET

You need to clear your Android phone's browser cookies and cache

Your Android phone's web browser is likely an app you use every day to look up everything, and as a result it may be filled with data accumulated when you browse the internet. This data serves a few different functions, typically filing your web browser's cache and cookies. It can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Recover Deleted Text Messages on Android and iPhone

Recovering deleted text messages is not a simple task but may be possible if you have proper backups set in place early on. Many advertised software claims to get the deleted data, but few do. The best option will always be backups. Backup systems can range from Google Drive, iCloud,...
CELL PHONES
New York Post

Why Google is warning Android users to update Microsoft Teams ASAP

Google has sent Android users an essential warning about the Microsoft Teams app. A bug was discovered in the Android version of the Microsoft Teams app last month which could block calls made to emergency numbers. Initially, it was thought only calls made to the US emergency number, 911, were...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Some Android apps on the Samsung Galaxy Store could infect your phone with malware, so delete them

No matter which device you connect to the internet from, you always need to be watching for scams. They usually come in the form of phishing emails, suspicious texts, or trojan-infested apps. Thankfully, if you stay vigilant, you can avoid most scams. But some are harder to avoid than others. For example, Samsung appears to be hosting a selection of apps on the Galaxy Store which could end up infecting your phone with malware. You might even have them on your Android right now.
CELL PHONES
idownloadblog.com

Why iPhone keeps asking for your Apple ID password and how to fix it

Are you seeing repetitive verification popups or notifications on your iPhone asking to enter your Apple ID password? And even after entering the correct password, it reappears, asking for the password again! Here are the solutions to fix this and stop your iPhone, iPad, or Mac from asking for the Apple ID password again and again.
CELL PHONES
CNET

This iPhone hack makes editing text on your phone so much easier

The iPhone ($347 at Amazon) is immensely popular, in large part thanks to features like FaceTime and Siri, but it's the smaller, lesser-known features that iOS has to offer -- like its hidden trackpad -- that help make Apple's device a pleasure to use. Usually when you're writing a long...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update

Samsung decided to end the 2021 year with a security update - the company is rolling out the January 2022 security update (although a bit prematurely) to various Galaxy devices as we type this. As with all updates of this kind, the new security update brings bug fixes and closes vulnerabilities that might hurt your Galaxy phone.
CELL PHONES
wflx.com

Apple AirTags spark privacy, tracking concerns

Apple’s AirTag product was released in April of last year as a way to effortlessly keep track of everyday items such as your keys. The product, which costs $29, uses Bluetooth technology to emit a signal that can be detected by devices running Apple's Find My app feature. However,...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

How to use DuckDuckGo to search the web privately on your phone and computer

Privacy-focused internet search engine DuckDuckGo promises users a seemingly dream experience of private searches, no ad-trackers and smarter encryption -- all for free. With a promise like that, the 13-year-old company appears to be in a prime position to fulfill internet users' increasing desire for privacy in an age of data leaks, breaches and scandals.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

How to find your lost iPhone even if it has a dead battery

Imagine that you can't find your iPhone You've even tried to call the number using your spouse's phone but to no avail. And to make matters worse, the battery on your iPhone is dead. According to Fox News, a recent update to the Find My app will allow you to find the device even if it is powered off or the battery is dead.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

How to delete or deactivate your Apple ID account

You can delete your Apple ID from Apple's Data & Privacy website. Deleting your Apple ID will also delete any content stored in your iCloud account and revoke your access to Apple services. You may instead choose to deactivate your account and then reactivate it at any time to restore...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

WhatsApp status: what it is and how to use it

Social media has brought about an obsession with everyone’s “status” — what are you doing right now? Since WhatsApp is owned by Facebook, it stands to reason that it wouldn’t take long for the status feature to also make its way to WhatsApp eventually. So what does the WhatsApp status feature look like, and how do you get your breakfast onto it?
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Profile photo notifications coming to WhatsApp for iOS

WhatsApp is stepping into 2022 with yet another new feature in the works. Back in November, the popular messaging app was working on a “Communities” feature, and in December Novi's digital wallet went live on WhatsApp. Now the company is working on adding the profile photo of your contacts to notifications.
CELL PHONES

