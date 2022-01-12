City of Carlinville applies for Illinois DCEO Rebuild Main Street and Downtowns Capital Grant Program
City of Carlinville applies for Illinois DCEO Rebuild. The City of Carlinville announced its grant application to the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Grant” through the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Monday, with a $1.4 million submission centered around public infrastructure improvements and Americans with Disability Act (ADA)...enquirerdemocrat.com
