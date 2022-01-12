ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Roethlisberger on No One Giving Steelers a Chance vs. Chiefs

By Noah Strackbein
 1 day ago

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are aware that they're heading into Arrowhead Stadium as double-digit underdogs, with no one believing they have a real chance to beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Unfortunately, for 'everyone', they're not riding into the weekend with that same mentality.

"We haven't discussed it, but I think, I would assume as a group you understand that we probably aren't supposed to be here," quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. "We probably are not a very good football team. Out of 14 teams that are in, we're probably at number 14. We're double-digit underdogs in the playoffs. So, let's justgo play and have fun and see what happens."

The 18-year veteran isn't counting himself or his team out until the game is over. Until then, he's looking for another underdog run throughout the postseason, which hopefully ends like it did when the Steelers entered the playoffs as the last seed in 2005.

"I tried to tell some young guys, every mistake is magnified," Roethlisberger said. "Even a third down drop can be magnified, because the other team you're playing is a really good football team too, obviously, and so they capitalize on your mistake. I've been in a lot of these games where the team that makes the fewest mistakes is going to win. I just try and tell those guys that listen, we got to go out there and you got to play free and have fun, play football, but understand that it does even get a little bit faster, and the intensity does pick up."

