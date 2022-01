Heavy rain has a house in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood sliding off of its foundations, with several other houses in the area also at risk. The home is located along Perkins lane. Responders were able to rescue one adult male who was trapped in the basement inside, and are asking people to keep the area clear for emergency vehicles. Another adult female was able to escape on her own. One dog is deceased, while another has yet to be located.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO