Fusion extend winning streak to Sundby, Petersen

After sweeping back-to-back doubleheaders, Pleasantville’s basketball squads will be back in action for a home West Central Conference doubleheader against Earlham tonight. The Trojans’ girls come into tonight’s matchup with an 8-5 record with a 3-4 West Central Conference record. Pleasantville has lost the last four matchups with the Cardinals, and seven of the last eight matchups. The Trojans lost the first matchup between the two teams this season, 46-44, the closest game between the two teams in the last three years. Pleasantville will also be looking for their first three-game winning streak this season. Coach Jeff Cook believes that if his team can tighten up defensively, they’ll come away with a big victory.

PLEASANTVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO