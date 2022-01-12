ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Fusion extend winning streak to Sundby, Petersen

By Jason Schulte sentinelsports48@gmail.com
baldwin-bulletin.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe winning streak is now at six for the St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team after posting two wins last week. The wins were thanks to the offense of Kendall Sundby and Jasmine Petersen in goal. The Fusion defeated Woodbury 1-0 Jan. 6 as Sundby scored her team-high...

www.baldwin-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA

By The Numbers: Grizzlies extend win streak to 10 games

The Grizzlies own the league's longest-active win streak after defeating the Warriors to make it 10-straight victories. They extend their league-best win streak to 10 games after taking out the Golden State Warriors at FedEx Forum, 116-108. NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial)
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears
Yardbarker

Bucks deal Warriors massive blowout, including 39-point halftime lead

A marquee matchup of two top NBA contenders was hardly a game at all Thursday night. The Milwaukee Bucks dominated the Golden State Warriors, 118-99, in a blowout that was much worse than the final score even indicated. Milwaukee led 77-38 at halftime with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis combining...
NBA
McDonough County Voice

Western men hold on for big win at UND

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Western Illinois men were able to go on the road, snap their four-game losing streak and gut-out a 73-68 win over North Dakota on Thursday night. The Leathernecks led the majority of the game but had to survive a late Fighting Hawk push, getting things done at the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
kniakrls.com

Winning Streak for Pleasantville Will Look To Be Extended Against Earlham

After sweeping back-to-back doubleheaders, Pleasantville’s basketball squads will be back in action for a home West Central Conference doubleheader against Earlham tonight. The Trojans’ girls come into tonight’s matchup with an 8-5 record with a 3-4 West Central Conference record. Pleasantville has lost the last four matchups with the Cardinals, and seven of the last eight matchups. The Trojans lost the first matchup between the two teams this season, 46-44, the closest game between the two teams in the last three years. Pleasantville will also be looking for their first three-game winning streak this season. Coach Jeff Cook believes that if his team can tighten up defensively, they’ll come away with a big victory.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
The Monroe News

Untested Mason topples streaking Britton Deerfield

ERIE – Erie Mason hasn’t played many basketball games so far this season, but they made a loud statement to the rest of the Tri-County Conference Thursday.  The Eagles scored 30 points in the first quarter, hit 13 3-pointers and beat a Britton Deerfield club that started the season 4-0, 75-42. If the...
ERIE, MI
NBA

Game Preview: at Clippers

The young Skyforce team is finding their way after growing pains in the Showcase Cup. Coming into the game with Agua Caliente, the Skyforce sit 2-1 after a two-game series sweep of the Salt Lake City Stars. Mike Smith has emerged as PG1 for Sioux Falls, as he posted a...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy