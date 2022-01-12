ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Mara: It was ‘gut wrenching’ for Giants to fire Joe Judge

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBy all accounts, John Mara didn’t want to fire Joe Judge and didn’t plan to do so as late as Christmas. But when the moment finally came on Tuesday, the result of a buildup of bad decisions and comments in the media by Judge, Mara told reporters it was “gut wrenching”...

nypost.com

