Can You Get Reinfected With the Omicron Variant?

By Editorials
Bloomberg
 1 day ago

The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
AOL Corp

Omicron variant could ‘end the pandemic,’ new data suggests

“Sometimes a rapid-fire could burn through very quickly,” says Dr. David Ho of the omicron variant, “but then put itself out.”. The high-transmission rate of the omicron variant of COVID-19 could potentially mean that as it rips its way through the U.S. population leaving antibodies in its wake, herd immunity may actually be possible.
UPI News

Fauci: Early data indicates Omicron less severe than Delta

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Wednesday that early data indicate the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is less severe than other strains of the virus. Despite weaker symptoms, the Omicron strain appears to have an increased transmissibility so the United States should...
WGAL

How long can you spread omicron?

If you test positive for COVID-19, you'll be advised to isolate for anywhere from five days to two weeks. It all depends on where you live. The United States and the United Kingdom have slashed their recommended self-isolation periods for asymptomatic people -- and more countries may soon follow suit, as the highly transmissible omicron variant threatens to keep hospital staff and other key workers at home.
Boston

What to know about at-home COVID-19 tests and the omicron variant

Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?. Yes, but U.S. health officials say early data suggests they may be less sensitive at picking it up. Government recommendations for using at-home tests haven’t changed. People should continue to use them when a quick result is important. “The bottom line...
