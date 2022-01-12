ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quest Diagnostics raises profit forecast on COVID testing surge

By Reuters
New York Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleQuest Diagnostics on Wednesday signaled an upbeat 2021 profit as COVID-19 testing volumes surged with the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the United States. Quest said it performed over 120,000 PCR tests per day in the last couple of weeks of 2021, and over 150,000 tests...

nypost.com

brproud.com

Baton Rouge diagnostic lab now offering COVID-19 PCR tests

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — With the demand for testing sites outpacing available locations in Baton Rouge, Coast Diagnostics is now offering daily PCR Covid-19 tests. “We really want people to go into the clinics to get this done but they are so overwhelmed, they just don’t all have time to do it right now,” said Chief Communication Officer of Coast Diagnostic David Lane.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Reuters

Citigroup reaches 99% compliance on U.S. staff vaccine mandate

(Reuters) - About 99% of Citigroup Inc’s staff in the United States have complied with the company’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements, the bank’s Head of Human Resources Sara Wechter said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday. Citi staff in the U.S. who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Quest Diagnostics Stock Falls As FY22 EPS Outlook Lags Consensus

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) expects Q4 sales of $2.74 billion, a decrease of 9% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $2.54 billion. The company noted preliminary Q4 results reflect higher than expected demand for COVID-19 testing services, while base testing volumes remained steady and consistent with the previous outlook. Total...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Becton, Dickinson And Company: Stable, Profitable, And Offering At-Home COVID-19 Testing

Beckton, Dickinson and Company is a Profitable Dividend Aristocrat that generates tons of cash. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) specializes in medical supplies, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare and research institutions. They produce over 45 B devices annually and approximately 90% of hospital patients are touched by one of BD's devices. BD has three business segments focused on discovery and diagnosis, medication delivery, and interventional treatment. In late December, BD acquired Scanwell Health Inc. after collaborating with the company to develop the first smartphone camera app to interpret at-home COVID-19 tests. This is a timely acquisition given the recent mandate for private health insurance coverage of at-home COVID-19 tests. BD presents a good investment for an investor seeking a stable company with some dividend because:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motley Fool

Why Quest Diagnostics Fell Nearly 7% Today

Wednesday wasn't a great day to be a Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) investor. The company's shares took a nearly 7% hit "thanks" to preliminary results that clearly didn't meet investor expectations. So what. According to those figures, Quest was expected to post $2.74 billion in revenue for its Q4. This would...
STOCKS
CBS News

COVID-19 test providers reap profits as consumers pay up

Makers of COVID-19 testing tools are raking in billions while many consumers pay through the nose to find out if they are infected. Over-the-counter rapid tests have been pricey since they first became available in the U.S., with major retailers like Kroger and Walmart recently hiking the price tag for kits even as manufacturers ramp up production to meet a surge in demand driven by the Omicron variant.
INDUSTRY
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Success of home COVID tests should encourage FDA to open regulatory door to more at-home diagnostics

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. The response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the US has been transformed through new technologies. The speed of progress in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
thecoastlandtimes.com

Sentara Healthcare postpones hospital-based non-emergent surgeries, procedures and diagnostic testing, cites COVID-19 challenges

Sentara Healthcare has announced that all hospital-based non-emergent surgeries, procedures and diagnostic testing will be postponed starting Monday, January 10, 2022 due to challenges related to COVID-19. “The recent record-breaking surge in COVID-19 continues to challenge healthcare facilities across the nation,” stated a Sentara news release. “Sentara hospitals are currently...
HEALTH SERVICES
Reuters

U.S. FDA cuts gap for Moderna COVID-19 booster dose as cases surge

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday shortened the interval between the primary series of Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose to five months, as it looks to bolster protection against the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The agency expects the shorter interval, reduced...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mobileworldlive.com

Samsung forecasts Q4 profit jump

Samsung Electronics issued bullish earnings guidance for the final quarter of 2021, with operating profit expected to be 52.5 per cent higher year-on-year driven by strong demand for memory chips and a rebound in smartphone sales. The Korea-based consumer electronics giant estimated operating profit at KRW13.8 trillion ($11.5 billion), on...
ELECTRONICS
MarketWatch

GlaxoSmithKline, Vir increases supply of COVID-19 antibody therapy to Canada to 20,000 doses

GlaxoSmithKline PLC announced Thursday an agreement to supply the Government of Canada with 20,000 doses of Sotrovimab, the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy the company developed with Vir Biotechnology Inc. . The agreement follows Canada's initial order of 10,000 doses of Sotrovimab announced in October, which included options for additional purchases. Sotrovimab was authorized for injection by Health Canada in July 2021 to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and adolescents 12 years old and older who are at high risk for hospitalization and death. Glaxo's stock slipped 0.1% in afternoon trading and Vir shares eased 0.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.1%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Walmart, Kroger Raise Price of At-Home COVID Test

Jan. 5, 2022 -- Walmart and Kroger raised the price of one of the most popular and least expensive at-home COVID-19 test kits after an agreement with the White House to sell the tests at a lower cost expired. Abbott’s BinaxNOW kit, which was one of the first at-home test...
PUBLIC HEALTH

