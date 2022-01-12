Quest Diagnostics raises profit forecast on COVID testing surge

Beckton, Dickinson and Company is a Profitable Dividend Aristocrat that generates tons of cash. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) specializes in medical supplies, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare and research institutions. They produce over 45 B devices annually and approximately 90% of hospital patients are touched by one of BD's devices. BD has three business segments focused on discovery and diagnosis, medication delivery, and interventional treatment. In late December, BD acquired Scanwell Health Inc. after collaborating with the company to develop the first smartphone camera app to interpret at-home COVID-19 tests. This is a timely acquisition given the recent mandate for private health insurance coverage of at-home COVID-19 tests. BD presents a good investment for an investor seeking a stable company with some dividend because:

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO