Canada added 54.7K jobs in December, above the 27.5K expected. CAD saw some kneejerk strength, though conditions have been choppy. The Canadian economy added 54.7K jobs in the month of December, above expectations for a 27.5K gain, though still a marked deceleration from the 153.7K jobs added in November, according to the latest release from Statistics Canada released on Friday. Canada saw 122.5K new jobs in full-time employment, whilst part-time employment fell 67.7K. The unemployment rate fell to 5.9% from 6.0% in November, below expectations for it to remain unchanged.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO