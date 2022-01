Popular Inc. BPOP, -0.01% said Wednesday it expects to repurchase $500 million worth of its stock in 2022, and that it raised its quarterly dividend by 22%, to 55 cents a share from 45 cents. The Puerto Rico-based financial services company's new dividend will be payable in the second quarter of 2022. Based on Tuesday's stock closing price of $92.57, the new annual dividend would imply a dividend yield of 2.38%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO