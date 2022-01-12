ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Rescuers find dog with zip tie around neck causing head to swell

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Investigators in Florida are searching for the person who tied a zip tie around a dog’s head so tightly that the animal’s head swelled.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the dog to Facebook, asking the public for help tracking down the dog’s owner. Pictures posted by deputies show the zip tie around the dog’s neck and the extreme swelling as a result.

According to deputies, it took three days for officers to find and catch the animal to remove the zip tie. Since being treated, the swelling has gone down, WLFA reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ij7dM_0djrPGtf00
Dog found with zip tie around neck Deputies were able to remove the zip tie, and the swelling improved. (Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies described the dog as a male pit/cur mix and are asking anyone who might have information about the dog’s owner to call them at 352-754-6830.

The dog is currently staying with Hernando County Animal Services.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Firefighter dies battling blaze in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A firefighter died Thursday while responding to a fire in St. Louis, Chief Dennis Jenkerson said. Authorities responded to a report of a blaze in a two-and-a-half story building on the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante around noon, according to fire officials. First responders reported heavy fire showing through the second floor and went in to search for people who might have been trapped inside.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WSB Radio

29 charged in 6-state shoplifting ring that hit pharmacies

TULSA, Okla. — (AP) — State and federal authorities announced Thursday that they arrested and charged more than two dozen people for taking part in a multistate shoplifting ring that made off with more than $10 million in stolen goods over the past few years, most of which was over-the-counter medications.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hernando, FL
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Brooksville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WSB Radio

Manatee feeding experiment starts slowly as cold looms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — An unprecedented, experimental attempt to feed manatees facing starvation in Florida has started slowly but wildlife officials expressed optimism Thursday that it will work as cold weather drives the marine mammals toward warmer waters. A feeding station established along the state's east coast...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

San Diego supervisor's house fire is considered suspicious

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Police are treating a fire at the home of a San Diego County leader and his wife, a prominent labor official, as suspicious. County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said he and wife Lorena Gonzalez and their family were awoken by smoke alarms around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Rescuers#Wlfa#Cox Media Group
WSB Radio

Ashes of Winter the movie star dolphin released into Gulf

CLEARWATER, Fla. — (AP) — The ashes of Winter the dolphin were returned to the sea on Thursday, about two months after the beloved marine mammal of movie fame died at a Florida aquarium. Clearwater Marine Aquarium staff members released a Himalayan sea salt urn containing Winter's ashes...
CLEARWATER, FL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
30K+
Followers
48K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy