Devolved governments unite to demand urgent action on ‘cost of living crisis’

By The Newsroom
 1 day ago
The UK Government is being challenged to “urgently intervene” and help households struggling with rising bills, with finance ministers from Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland uniting to demand action.

Senior politicians from Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff joined forces to call for a plan to tackle what has been dubbed the “cost of living crisis”.

Their plea followed a meeting with Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke.

Welsh Government finance minister Rebecca Evans said households “need to see urgent action from the Treasury to help people with rising bills and living costs”.

Welsh finance minister Rebecca Evans demanded ‘urgent action’ from the UK Government. (Eleanor Cunningham/PA)

She said rising energy bills are a “particular concern at the moment, with more and more people living in fuel poverty”.

It comes after inflation across the UK rose to 5.1%, with households also facing higher bills for food and transport.

While Ms Evans said the Welsh Government had invested more than £50 million trying to help, “most of the powers and the fiscal resources needed to address the cost of living crisis are in the UK Government’s hands”.

She demanded: “The Treasury must step up. Additional support through targeted UK-wide schemes such as the Warm Home Discount and other winter fuel payments would lessen the burden on hard pressed households.”

Her call was echoed by Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, who said: “People are facing a cost of living crisis and the UK Government, which reduced the lifeline Universal Credit uplift in October despite our representations, must now urgently intervene.”

Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said Holyrood had ‘limited resources’ when compared to Westminster. (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

She said ministers in Scotland had “set out a range of ambitious actions”, such as plans to double the weekly payment that goes to low income families to £20, but stressed Holyrood had “limited resources”.

Meanwhile Conor Murphy, the finance minister in the Northern Ireland Executive, said: “The cost of living crisis is causing hardship for families and businesses.

“I’ve been calling on Treasury to suspend VAT on energy bills temporarily to provide reprieve during the difficult winter period. It is time for Treasury to act now.”

The ministers from the three devolved nations also reiterated their calls for extra funding to respond to the Covid pandemic to be provided when needed and not just when additional assistance is provided in England.

Ms Evans said: “The Treasury must recognise the importance of fully supporting devolved nations to help protect our businesses and protect our populations.”

Mr Murphy, meanwhile, stated: “We have been calling on Treasury to reinstate the Self Employed Income Support Scheme and furlough scheme on a targeted basis where necessary.

“It is disappointing that Treasury is unwilling to provide support to workers and their families. We would ask Treasury to urgently reconsider this position.”

And Ms Forbes made clear: “It is not tenable for funding only to be triggered by public health decisions in England. A system is required that supports the decisions of each devolved administration.”

#Cost Of Living#Living Costs#Ireland#Inflation#Treasury#Uk#The Uk Government#The Welsh Government#The Warm Home Discount#Scottish Finance#Universal Credit
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon: UK Government must commit to continuing free Covid tests

Nicola Sturgeon has called for a commitment that the UK Government will continue to provide free lateral flow tests “for as long as necessary”.Scotland’s First Minister was asked about reports that freely-available testing for all could be scrapped and said she wants a “clear commitment” from the UK Government that free testing kits would continue.The UK Government has denied it has plans to end free lateral flow testing following a story in the Sunday Times.Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, following a statement on the lifting of certain coronavirus restrictions, Ms Sturgeon said:”On the issue of lateral flow testing, I think...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: As Boris Johnson mopes around his golden flat, the UK is facing a cost of living crisis

Cast your mind back, if you dare, to late summer 2020. The country was in what turned out to not even be the middle of a brutalising pandemic, and “friends” of Boris Johnson were letting it be known, with somewhat stunning timing, that right at the top of the prime minister’s list of concerns was his own lack of cash.As tens of thousands of people were dying years or decades before their time, why would “friends” of Boris Johnson be quietly letting the newspapers know that the prime minister was working himself up into something of a state every...
U.K.
Financial Times

The cost of living crisis - a defining political theme of 2022

Inflation is soaring, energy bills are rising, tax increases are on the horizon and households are facing growing financial pressure. We look at the trouble ahead for Boris Johnson, starting with the crisis in the energy market. What can the government do to stop bills doubling in the coming months? Along with sleaze investigations, how much of a threat is this to the PM? Political editor George Parker will discuss, together with chief political correspondent Jim Pickard.
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

What is behind the cost-of-living ‘crisis’ and what can we do to cope?

Households have been warned that the significant increase in the cost of living they are already seeing is likely to get much worse. Households are already seeing significant rises in the cost of living starting to place serious strain on their budgets, and that’s before soaring energy prices and the National Insurance increase hit.
BUSINESS
