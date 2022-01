Here's some information about the Washington state long-term insurance act, or CARES Act. CARES ACT WILL BE "RETOOLED" BY LEGISLATURE--BUT WE STILL HAVE TO PAY?. The long-term care, or insurance act, was designed to meet the needs of people who don't have such insurance, for medical issues, etc. down the road. However, it was hastily thrown together by Democrats in the last legislative session and is now in need of an overhaul.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO