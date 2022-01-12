Aernnova Acquires Embraer Industrial Plants In Évora, Portugal

Engineering USA, the North American subsidiary of the Engineering Group, has completed the acquisition of Movilitas, an industry frontrunner in digital supply chain and digital manufacturing consulting services and solutions. This strategic expansion aims to strengthen the capabilities and unique market position of the organization’s Industries eXcellence Global division, which specializes in the design, integration and delivery of holistic technology solutions covering the end-to-end lifecycle of industrial products and processes. Movilitas will complete the company’s vision for Industry 4.0 and reinforce its competences in product tracking and tracing, digital twin, asset performance management and warehouse management. The acquisition also provides a powerful response to the increasingly disruptive crises wreaking havoc across the global supply chain, creating a hub of digital expertise that companies can leverage to ensure flexible processes, smart operations and business continuity across their manufacturing and supply value chains.

