ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Aernnova Acquires Embraer Industrial Plants In Évora, Portugal

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) has agreed on the sale of Embraer Metálicas and Embraer Compósitos industrial units in the Aeronautical Industry Park of Évora, Portugal, to Aernnova, an international reference company in the...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
nddist.com

Stellar Industrial Acquires Nevada's JLM Industrial Supply

The acquisition is scheduled to close March 31, 2022. Terms were not disclosed. “We are ecstatic to build upon the reputation and platform JLM has established in the Sparks area, while extending the Stellar Industrial Supply brand into this marketplace,” Stellar Industrial Supply President and CEO John S. Wiborg said. “We will offer a deeper and broader array of supplies and services for MRO, Safety Supply, Metalworking, Abrasives and supply chain solutions, with a deep commitment to delivering the exemplary customer service, care, and experience that both companies are known for,” continued Wiborg.
SPARKS, NV
airwaysmag.com

Embraer Sells Two Portuguese Subsidiaries to Aernnova

DALLAS – Embraer and Spanish aerostructures manufacturer Aernnova have announced a new strategic partnership involving two subsidiaries: Embraer Portugal Estruturas Metálicas (EEM) and Embraer Portugal Estruturas em Compósitos (EEC). The two subsidiaries are located inside the Aeronautical Industry Park of Évora. According to an Embraer press...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

The Rise of the End-to-End Boutique Logistics Provider

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. What today's shippers look for in a logistics provider is rapidly shifting, and if they're smart, so are those providers. During long periods of volume volatility and tight capacity, shippers value strong relationships with providers and are less price-sensitive if good and reliable service is ensured.
INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Embraer's (ERJ) Arm Announces Partnership With Falko for eVTOL

Embraer S.A.’s ERJ subsidiary, Eve UAM, LLC (EVE), recently revealed a Letter of Intent that mentions a possible order of 200 of Eve’s electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL). The order has been awarded by an aircraft leasing company, Falko Regional Aircraft Limited (Falko). The Letter of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Embraer Sa#Erj#Embraer Met Licas#Embraer Comp Sitos
dcvelocity.com

Engineering USA Acquires Movilitas for Industries eXcellence Global

Engineering USA, the North American subsidiary of the Engineering Group, has completed the acquisition of Movilitas, an industry frontrunner in digital supply chain and digital manufacturing consulting services and solutions. This strategic expansion aims to strengthen the capabilities and unique market position of the organization’s Industries eXcellence Global division, which specializes in the design, integration and delivery of holistic technology solutions covering the end-to-end lifecycle of industrial products and processes. Movilitas will complete the company’s vision for Industry 4.0 and reinforce its competences in product tracking and tracing, digital twin, asset performance management and warehouse management. The acquisition also provides a powerful response to the increasingly disruptive crises wreaking havoc across the global supply chain, creating a hub of digital expertise that companies can leverage to ensure flexible processes, smart operations and business continuity across their manufacturing and supply value chains.
BUSINESS
Design World Network

CORE Industrial Partners acquires RE3DTECH

CORE Industrial Partners LLC (“CORE”), a Chicago-based private equity firm, announced the formation of a new platform with its acquisition of RE3DTECH (the “Company”), a leading provider of additive manufacturing services with a focus on high-volume production parts. RE3DTECH offers a comprehensive suite of in-house manufacturing...
CHICAGO, IL
Benzinga

Flora Growth Produces First Batch Of High-THC Crude Oil, Initiates EU-GMP Certification Process

Cannabis company Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) announced Tuesday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cosechemos, has produced the first batch of crude oil through its newly constructed extraction facility. Cosechemos has also initiated the process to become EU-GMP certified. The completed facility will serve as the company’s primary processing hub, facilitating the...
INDUSTRY
rew-online.com

Wharton Industrial Acquires 101-Acres to Develop Industrial Project

Capping an extraordinarily productive year, New York-based Wharton Industrial announced today that it has acquired a 101-acre parcel of land in Mesa, Arizona. The company plans to invest over $200 million into the site to develop an 11-building, 1.5 million-square foot Class A industrial park, to be known as ‘The Hub@202’. The buildings will range in size from 65,000 square feet to 270,000 square feet and will feature 28- to 32-foot clear heights; 73 trailer parking spaces; 60-foot speed bays; and 1,429 car parking spaces.
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Portugal
Flying Magazine

BAE Systems, Embraer To Study eVTOL Defense Variant

The study is expected to explore niche defense applications of Eve’s all-electric rotorcraft. [Courtesy: Eve Air Mobility]. BAE Systems and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) are launching a new study to investigate the use of Eve Urban Air Mobility’s electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in defense and security applications.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thefabricator.com

Walter Surface Technologies acquires Allegro Industries

Walter Surface Technologies, a provider of abrasives, power tools, tooling, cleaners, and degreasers, has announced its acquisition of Allegro Industries, a manufacturer of safety equipment, respirators, air sources, and ventilation equipment. Allegro continues to operate under its own brand, and activities for customers and suppliers remain unchanged.
BUSINESS
Aviation Week

Embraer’s Eve Finishes 2021 With Flourish

Embraer’s Eve Urban Air Mobility finished out 2021 with two major announcements—plans to go public and plans to study potential military missions for the Eve eVTOL aircraft. Eve plans to merge with blank-check company Zanite Acquisition in a deal that values the electric air taxi developer at $2.4...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seekingalpha.com

Plant&Co. Brands acquires 51% stake in LumberHeads Food

Plant&Co. Brands (OTCQB:VGANF) acquires a 51% stake in LumberHeads Food, a boutique plant-based snack food manufacturer, for a C$75K shareholder loan. The two parties created a joint venture to accelerate revenue of LumberHeads' kettle corn snack foods line by leveraging Plant&Co's management, branding and its distribution network. The transaction is...
BUSINESS
Aviation Week

Eve Is Target, But Embraer Is Prize In Latest AAM SPAC Merger

When it comes to taking a startup public through a merger with a blank-check company, the message to investors typically focuses on the vision of the founders and the strength of their team. In the case of Embraer spinoff Eve’s planned merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Zanite... Eve...
INDUSTRY
bakingbusiness.com

Crown Bakeries acquires Gold Standard Baking plant

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Crown Bakeries announced the acquisition of the Pleasant Prairie, Wis., manufacturing facility from Chicago-based Gold Standard Baking. The 200,000-square-foot baking plant, which opened in 2017, produces and distributes laminated dough croissant products. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. With the addition of the Pleasant Prairie...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Altra Acquires Nook Industries For Undisclosed Sum

Founded in 1969 by Joseph H. Nook, the Cleveland, Ohio-based Nook provides a broad-based offering of linear motion solutions. Nook is expected to generate ~$42 million in revenue for FY21. Altra expects the transaction to be cash accretive to its earnings in 2022, excluding any one-time or acquisition-related costs. Nook...
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

Reliance Industries to acquire sodium-ion battery provider Faradion

India headquartered multinational Reliance Industries has continued its shopping spree in the renewable energy sector signing a binding agreement to acquire a 100% shareholding in UK-based sodium-ion specialist Faradion to the tune of GBP100 million (US$135 million). The Indian conglomerate’s solar unit will acquire 88.92% of the equity shares of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

20/Twenty: Legacy 650 Carries The Embraer Legacy

Embraer announced in July 2020 that it was ending production of the Legacy 650 and Lineage 1000 large and ultra-large business jets to concentrate on its Phenom 100/300 and Praetor 500/600 models. By discontinuing the regional jet derivatives—the Legacy 650 traced its heritage to the Legacy 600, an... 20/Twenty:...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

UFP Industries acquires Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing for $25M

UFP Industries expanded its fence and railing offerings with a recent acquisition. Grand Rapids Township-based UFP Industries said Monday, Dec. 27, its subsidiary Deckorators Inc. acquired Howell-based Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing, a maker of aluminum fencing, gates and railing, for $25 million. The transaction includes $2 million to be paid if certain future performance goals are met.
stockxpo.com

Charles Brandes’ Firm Slims Embraer Holding

CX, Financial), Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC, Financial) and Bank of America Corp. (BAC, Financial). A Benjamin Graham disciple, Brandes Investment seeks to purchase out-of-favor securities trading at discounts to intrinsic value and holds them until the market recognizes the company’s true worth. As of the latest quarterly report...
MARKETS
roi-nj.com

Joint venture to acquire Kuser Industrial Center in Hamilton

JLL Capital Markets arranged $15.3 million in acquisition financing for Kuser Industrial Center, a new, fully leased, state-of-the-art bulk distribution warehouse building in the Trenton-area community of Hamilton. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Cohen Asset Management in a joint venture with ASB Real Estate, to place the 7.25-year,...
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy