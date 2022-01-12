ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Grades: Denver Nuggets Reach New Low in Latest Meltdown

By Brendan Vogt
thednvr.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNikola Jokić – A- Jokić turned it over too many times and only got 14 shots up....

thednvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Lance Stephenson sticking with Pacers, DeMarcus Cousins to Nuggets on 10-day, per reports

In response to the omicron variant of COVID-19, the NBA and the players union recently agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN. (For a game to be played, both teams must have eight available players.)
NBA
ClutchPoints

Clippers news: Is Kawhi Leonard playing vs. Nuggets

The LA Clippers are set to face the Denver Nuggets in The Crypto Dot Com Arena Tuesday night. The Clippers have been without star Kawhi Leonard all season as he rehabs from a torn right ACL. Nonetheless, it leads to an inevitable question: Is Kawhi Leonard playing vs. the Nuggets?
NBA
SkySports

Los Angeles Clippers overturn 25-point comeback to stun Denver Nuggets, Brandon Ingram scores last-second winner for New Orleans Pelicans

The Los Angeles Clippers produced a 25-point comeback to shock the Denver Nuggets, Brandon Ingram lifted the New Orleans Pelicans to victory with 1.3 seconds remaining and the Memphis Grizzlies extended their win streak to a franchise-record 10 games. Round-up of Tuesday night's NBA action... Denver Nuggets 85-87 Los Angeles...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikola Jokić
thednvr.com

Who’s to blame for the Nuggets’ embarrassing second-half collapse to the Clippers?

Harrison Wind, Brendan, Vogt, Dev Johnson and Eric Wedum react to an embarrassing second-half collapse by the Nuggets in LA to the Clippers where Denver blew a 25-point lead. The guys discuss the Nuggets’ inability to get Nikola Jokic the ball, Aaron Gordon’s monster night, and of course debate whether or not Michael Malone should have called a timeout on Denver’s final play of the fourth quarter. Then, Adam Mares calls in to give his thoughts on the loss and what Malone and Jokic had to say afterward.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Recap: Denver Nuggets collapse to LA Clippers on the road

The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers started their matchup on Tuesday night with a combination of bad offense and good defense, as the two sides put up a combined 18 points in the first six minutes of the game with the Nuggets lead 10-8 at the halfway mark of the first period. The Nuggets were playing through Nikola Jokic early as he had four points and four assists eight minutes into the game. The only two points he wasn’t responsible for thus far was a pair of free throws by Austin Rivers. With 2:08 remaining in the first, the Nuggets were leading 14-10 in a game that was shaping up to be a tough one for both sides. Coming out of a Denver timeout, the Clippers were looking to take advantage of the non-Jokic minutes for the Nuggets, but the two sides were mostly trading buckets when one side would score before Brandon Boston Jr. hit a pair of free throws to end the quarter with Denver leading 18-16.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
FanSided

The Denver Nuggets aren’t being complacent

The Denver Nuggets have every excuse under the sun to not push too hard this season. They’re down two of their three best players with season-long injuries, COVID is taking its toll on the league, and next season is the organization’s true goal. It’s the ideal proving ground...
NBA
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: Three trade targets on the wing

The Denver Nuggets need help on the wing and it’s looking like the team will be making some calls at this season’s trade deadline. The Aaron Gordon trade paired Nikola Jokic with one of the better defensive forwards in the league, but he’s better off guarding the bigger scorers in the league and giving Michael Malone a consistent switching option.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks. Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy