Grades: Denver Nuggets Reach New Low in Latest Meltdown

The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers started their matchup on Tuesday night with a combination of bad offense and good defense, as the two sides put up a combined 18 points in the first six minutes of the game with the Nuggets lead 10-8 at the halfway mark of the first period. The Nuggets were playing through Nikola Jokic early as he had four points and four assists eight minutes into the game. The only two points he wasn’t responsible for thus far was a pair of free throws by Austin Rivers. With 2:08 remaining in the first, the Nuggets were leading 14-10 in a game that was shaping up to be a tough one for both sides. Coming out of a Denver timeout, the Clippers were looking to take advantage of the non-Jokic minutes for the Nuggets, but the two sides were mostly trading buckets when one side would score before Brandon Boston Jr. hit a pair of free throws to end the quarter with Denver leading 18-16.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO