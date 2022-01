MACOMB — Coming off a 12-day layoff between games that only featured three practices, the Western Illinois women could never get consistently on track against North Dakota on Thursday, falling at home, 76-65. The Leathernecks (11-4, 2-2) were able to survive a slow start to lead 15-10 after a quarter, but the Fighting Hawks put things together at the offensive end in the second, going 10-18 from the field to lead 33-27 at half.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO