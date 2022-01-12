ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Opensea Competitor LooksRare Launches, Will Reward For Buying NFTs

By Chris Katje
Benzinga
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new NFT marketplace launched “By NFT People, For NFT People” has taken the non-fungible token market by storm and could provide competition to OpenSea and the pending launch of a marketplace from Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN). What Happened: LooksRare launched as an NFT marketplace this week...

