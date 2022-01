CLEVELAND, Ohio – On Sept. 22, 1972, David Bowie touched down in the United States for his first-ever tour in North America. And it kicked off in Cleveland. Public Auditorium’s Music Hall was, perhaps, the most fitting location for Bowie’s first show in the States, as Cleveland played an integral part in Bowie’s rise. The Starman’s relationship with Northeast Ohio will be the subject of cleveland.com’s FREE event at Music Box Supper Club on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO