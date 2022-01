Inflation is taking off faster than it has in 40 years — a concern that's getting real this year. And so far, just one corner of the market and S&P 500 is thriving: energy. The nearly $30 billion in assets Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) is already up 14% this year going into Thursday. That's miles ahead of any other S&P 500 sector. Financials are a distant second, up just 6.1% in that time. Both are topping the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust's (SPY) nearly 1% fall this year so far. Gold and cryptocurrencies are no match either: They're down.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO