Grocery sector roundup: Albertsons CEO defends higher pricing with costs piling up

Higher prices and an increase in customer traffic related to vaccines led Albertsons Cos. to report higher than expected sales and profit for the third quarter on Jan. 11. For the third quarter ended Dec. 4, same-store sales increased at Albertsons 5.2%; on a two-year stacked basis comp sales growth was 17.5%. Digital sales increased 9%; on a two-year stacked basis, digital sales growth was 234%. Revenue was $16.7 billion. Net income was $425 million, or 74 cents per Class A common share. Excluding the impact of fuel, gross margin rate was 28.9%, an increase of 10 basis points compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
