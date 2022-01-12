ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery sector roundup: Albertsons CEO defends higher pricing with costs piling up

By Clark Schultz
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKroger (KR -1.7%) and other grocery store stocks are on watch after Wells Fargo warns on a number of headwinds, including tough pandemic earnings comparisons, higher digital investments and the lapping of a...

Mastercard CEO says 2022 retail sales stay 'relatively positive' - CNBC

Even as some retailers warn that the Omicron COVID variant is hurting sales, Mastercard (NYSE:MA) CEO Michael Miebach observes: "We're coming with a momentum of the holiday season into the New Year, and trends continue to look relatively positive." Consumers are likely to keep spending even if they don't feel...
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Albertsons Sinks as Rising Inflation Makes Groceries Much More Expensive

Albertsons saw much higher sales and profits than Wall Street forecast in its latest quarter. Gains were predicated on price hikes and COVID vaccines. That's not sustainable when management says inflation and COVID outbreaks will continue to wreak havoc. Inflation is taking its toll on Albertsons (NYSE:ACI), despite the supermarket...
Albertsons Companies and Kroger viewed cautiously with wage inflation a risk

Wells Fargo says there are too many overhangs surrounding Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) for investors to get comfortable. Analyst Edward Kelly: "Fundamentally, the stock faces challenges at this point in the COVID cycle. Near-term results should be good given Omicron, but tough multi-year demand comparisons, a more value conscious consumer with stimulus roll-off, eventual disinflation, the lap of a vaccine benefit, and the need to ramp digital investment all represent challenges to the narrative beyond 2021."
Grocery store prices in SWFL see a big jump in January as costs soar

It’s likely costing you more and more to put food on the table nowadays, but you might soon catch a break. WINK News consumer reporter Andryanna Sheppard has been tracking the prices of the same 10 items at local grocery stores for months now. The items include things like Honey-Nut Cheerios, Bread, and Eggs. We returned to the same Publix, Walmart, and Target each time to compare.
Domino's Pizza CEO Warns Of Higher Food Prices This Year

>Domino's Pizza CEO Warns Of Higher Food Prices This Year. (Ann Arbor, MI) -- Be ready to possibly pay more for that pizza you order from Domino's. That's because the company's CEO is expecting "unprecedented increases" in food costs compared to last year. He said the price jump for those costs will be between eight and ten-percent. Ritch Allison explained the price of many things including cheese is increasing. Allison also noted Domino's will likely feel the impact of high labor costs.
Wells Fargo previews US oil refiner results - estimates going higher

Ahead of Q4 results, Wells analyst Roger Read provides a preview of upcoming refiner earnings - a confluence of positive macro and company specific factors take his estimates higher; a bullish signal for refiners, despite bearish downstream guides from Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A). In updating estimates, Read flags wider...
Revenue, Profit Up at Albertsons in Q3

Higher prices and an increase in customer traffic related to vaccines led Albertsons Cos. to report higher than expected sales and profit for the third quarter on Jan. 11. For the third quarter ended Dec. 4, same-store sales increased at Albertsons 5.2%; on a two-year stacked basis comp sales growth was 17.5%. Digital sales increased 9%; on a two-year stacked basis, digital sales growth was 234%. Revenue was $16.7 billion. Net income was $425 million, or 74 cents per Class A common share. Excluding the impact of fuel, gross margin rate was 28.9%, an increase of 10 basis points compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
4 Retailers That Are Raising Prices in 2022

Inflation is everywhere, with shoppers seeing prices rising all around them. While some retailers may try to sneak these price hikes past their customers, other stores are being more transparent. In fact, a handful of retailers have flat-out declared that they are raising prices. So, there is no excuse for...
Don’t be surprised if grocery prices for these items surge this year

The daily total of Covid cases in the US has now reached 1 million, while stimulus checks have dried up, inflation is soaring, and grocery prices are similarly on the rise. Welcome to 2022, which has yet to offer any indication that it will present a dramatic turnaround from the malaise we've now spent some 24 months living through. But, who knows. Maybe fate will surprise us.
Omicron variant likely to fuel inflation, as Americans keep shopping rather than dining out and traveling, retail trade group economist says

Omicron could inspire more people to buy goods rather than services, which would compound inflation as demand remains high and supply chain challenges continue, National Retail Federation's chief economist, Jack Kleinhenz, said. The latest Covid wave is unlikely to prompt an economic slowdown or a shutdown of businesses, however, the...
