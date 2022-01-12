Grocery sector roundup: Albertsons CEO defends higher pricing with costs piling up

>Domino's Pizza CEO Warns Of Higher Food Prices This Year. (Ann Arbor, MI) -- Be ready to possibly pay more for that pizza you order from Domino's. That's because the company's CEO is expecting "unprecedented increases" in food costs compared to last year. He said the price jump for those costs will be between eight and ten-percent. Ritch Allison explained the price of many things including cheese is increasing. Allison also noted Domino's will likely feel the impact of high labor costs.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO