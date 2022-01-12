ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Bayou Manchac debris removal still priority to Congressman Graves

By Trinity Velazquez
brproud.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council is considering an agreement that would accelerate the debris removal process in Bayou Manchac and U.S. Congressman Garret Graves says it’s still a priority. “Disaster destruction doesn’t...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
donaldsonvillechief.com

Rep. Garret Graves releases statement on tri-parish debris removal

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves released a statement as the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council considered an agreement that would expedite Bayou Manchac debris removal. Since the May 2021 flood, Graves has collaborated with Ascension, East Baton Rouge, and Iberville Parish stakeholders to develop and reach regional flood control solutions.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Congressman Graves helps secure COVID funding flexibilty for Louisiana colleges, universities

WASHINGTON D.C. (BRPROUD) — Congressman Garret Graves says he helped secure COVID-19 funding flexibility for Louisiana colleges and universities. “Federal rules and bureaucracies coming out of Washington can complicate our ability to solve problems. The pandemic has been a strain on our communities and caused unique problems across the country. We have secured billions of dollars to help small businesses, the elderly, overworked healthcare employees, parents and many others across the state. But if these funds can’t be accessed, they are useless. We worked with Nicholls and the U.S. Department of Education to provide needed flexibility on federal funding to help return to some degree of normalcy,” Graves said.
LOUISIANA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Congressional Black Caucus calls for Senate action on voting rights

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Senate Democrats on Thursday to push for the swift passage of two voting rights bills, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus are applying pressure for action as well. During a press conference at the Capitol on Wednesday, caucus Chair Joyce Beatty said that members […] The post Congressional Black Caucus calls for Senate action on voting rights appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows health care workers mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a blow to the Biden administration’s fight against the pandemic, blocking a federal mandate that workers be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 — though the court allowed a separate rule requiring vaccinations for some health care workers. The two rulings represented a split victory for Republican attorneys […] The post Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows health care workers mandate appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
brproud.com

Vanessa LaFleur to run for state representative

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Vanessa Caston LaFleur announced she’s running for the Louisiana House of Representatives, District 101 seat. The seat belonged to Representative Edwards “Ted” James until he announced his resignation on Jan. 5 to accept his position as the new Regional 6 Director for the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

Ron DeSantis backs proposed post-15-week abortion ban with no rape or incest exemption

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has come out in support of a restrictive new abortion bill that would bar the prosedure after 15 weeks and doesn’t include exceptions for rape or incest.“I’m supportive of 15 weeks,” he said on Wednesday. “I think that’s very reasonable and I think that’s very consistent with being supportive of protecting life. We’ll work with them as they kind of get through that process, but I think that’ll be something that we would be able to sign and I think a lot of people will be very happy with that.”GOP lawmakers introduced a pair of...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS New York

New York Leaders Ask Feds To Send Unused Emergency Rental Assistance Funds ASAP To Fend Off Eviction Moratorium

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the state’s eviction moratorium expiring on Saturday, the fate of hundreds of thousands of tenants hangs in the balance. Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul are asking the Biden administration for help as soon as possible, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Thursday. Adams is begging the president to help prevent moving trucks from clogging the streets and people being forced to pack up all their worldly possessions over the next few days because landlords will evict them for not paying rent in the city. “We are about to face an additional crisis around housing in our city. COVID...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garret Graves
Daily Montanan

Court: Secretary of State enjoined from certifying PSC candidates

The Montana Secretary of State won’t be able to certify candidates running for the Public Service Commission districts 1 and 5 for the time being, according to an order Thursday from the Helena Division of the U.S. District Court of Montana. In a complaint against Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, plaintiffs Bob Brown, Hailey Sinoff […] The post Court: Secretary of State enjoined from certifying PSC candidates appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Control#Flood Protection#Levee#Iberville Parishes#Ascension Parish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
brproud.com

Baton Rouge lawyer enters race for judge on 19th JDC

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A local lawyer is entering the race to replace a retiring judge on the 19th Judicial District Court. Brad Myers announced Tuesday his plans to run to replace retiring Judge William Morvant in the March 2022 special election. Myers is currently senior counsel at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Savannah Reporter

Legislative session is underway

The Missouri General Assembly has returned to the Capitol for the start of the 2022 legislative session. Our goal is to create a smaller and better state government that helps to create jobs and increase meaningful employment opportunities for small business owners and Missourians alike. How we get there remains to be seen, and we only have until the middle […] The post Legislative session is underway first appeared on The Savannah Reporter.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy