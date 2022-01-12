Bayou Manchac debris removal still priority to Congressman Graves

WASHINGTON D.C. (BRPROUD) — Congressman Garret Graves says he helped secure COVID-19 funding flexibility for Louisiana colleges and universities. “Federal rules and bureaucracies coming out of Washington can complicate our ability to solve problems. The pandemic has been a strain on our communities and caused unique problems across the country. We have secured billions of dollars to help small businesses, the elderly, overworked healthcare employees, parents and many others across the state. But if these funds can’t be accessed, they are useless. We worked with Nicholls and the U.S. Department of Education to provide needed flexibility on federal funding to help return to some degree of normalcy,” Graves said.
