Evan Rachel Wood to Speak on Alleged Marilyn Manson Abuse in New Doc Premiering at Sundance

By Jon Blistein
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEvan Rachel Wood will discuss her experience as a survivor of domestic violence, allegedly at the hands of Marilyn Manson, in a new documentary, Phoenix Rising, set to premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. The documentary, directed by Amy Berg, is split into two parts, and just part...

www.lmtonline.com

Laredo Morning Times

