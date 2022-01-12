It’s back! Ice disk forms again on Maine river

An ice disk that captured national and world attention a few years ago has formed again on the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine.

The video above is from a local company in Cumberland Center, Maine that sent up a drone to get some amazing views of this phenomenon.

The Portland Press Herald reports the ice formation is believed to result from a combination of current and a vortex beneath the ice, the result of a column of cold water sinking to the bottom of the river at the center of the circle.

Back in 2019, the disk proved to be a tourist attraction for the city. The video below is from 2019:

