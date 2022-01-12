ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Seahawks Pick Up Home United East Conference Win Against Lancaster Bible College

By St. Mary's College of Maryland
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r29sL_0djrI8fd00

St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team (5-6) defeated in-conference rival Lancaster Bible College (6-7) this afternoon (Jan. 11). This is the Seahawks’ fourth conference game of the 2021-22 season and third home game. The final score was 54-48 in favor of the Seahawks. St. Mary’s College of Maryland improved to 3-1 in United East Conference play.

Karon Williams dribbling vs. Salisbury (2.8.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How It Happened

  • St. Mary’s College struggled to find their footing coming out of the gate, trailing by as much as 10 in the first quarter. Lancaster Bible College was able to build their lead using a flurry of three-pointers early in the contest. The Chargers also benefited from being extremely active on the offensive boards, corralling three during their run. The Seahawks were able to pick up the intensity and responded with strong defensive play, forcing the Chargers into numerous bad decisions and turnovers. Karon Williams served as the catalyst on offense for St. Mary’s early on, scoring five points to close out the opening quarter of play. Lancaster Bible led after one, 16-11.
  • The Seahawks managed to carry momentum into the second quarter and out-cored the Chargers 18-11. After a tough shooting performance to start the game, St. Mary’s College shot 54.5%  from the field and 50% from behind the arc in the second quarter of play. The run was fueled on the offensive end by Cassidy Kupchinskas , who finished the half with 10 points, and Karon Williams , who scored nine, Defensively, the Seahawks forced the Chargers to commit 16 turnovers. The Seahawks took a 29-27 lead in the halftime locker room.
  • The third quarter of action was a back and forth defensive affair, as both teams traded the lead several times. Stephanie Howell helped the Seahawks stay on track with a pair of key baskets and two offensive rebounds. The Seahawks were able to outscore the Chargers by one in the quarter, taking a three point lead into the last period of play, 42-39.
  • St. Mary’s College was able to keep Lancaster Bible at an arm’s distance for a majority of the fourth quarter, leading by as much as eight with just under two minutes left in the game. The Chargers offense came to life in the final minutes, cutting the Seahawk lead to just three with 51 seconds left thanks to the strong play of Alaysha Iwais. Iwais finished with 11 points for Lancaster Bible College. Just when you thought Lancaster Bible was going to complete the comeback in the final minutes, Karon Williams came up big when it mattered most, drawing a foul and converting on a layup, giving the Seahawks a three point play opportunity. Williams converted the free-throw and iced the game for the Seahawks, who came up with the win, 54-48

Box Score

  • Karon Williams scored a team high 19 points, shooting 33.3% from the field. Williams also picked up five rebounds and went 6-7 from the free throw line.
  • Cassidy Kupchinskas followed her 29 point performance from this past weekend with a 15 point performance this afternoon. Kupchinskas added six rebounds and four assists to another stellar performance
  • Stephanie Howell came up big with a team high seven rebounds. Howell also recorded the lone block for the Seahawks.

Up Next

St. Mary’s College Women’s Basketball will continue United East Conference play this Friday and Saturday when they host Morrisville State University on January 14th and Wells College on January 15th  The Seahawks will host the Mustangs of Morrisville at 8 pm and the Wells College Express at 4:00 pm. Both games will be played in the Michael P. O’Brien Athletic and Recreation Center on the Campus of St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

The post Seahawks Pick Up Home United East Conference Win Against Lancaster Bible College appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
B93

Quavo Wins College Football Championship Bet Against Drake, Tells Drizzy to Pay Up

YK Osiris is not the only artist owing money in 2022, as Drake appears to have lost a sports bet against Quavo for some big dividends. On Monday night (Jan. 10), Quavo victoriously jumped on his Instagram page to gloat at Drake following the Georgia Bulldogs' 33-18 victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. the same night. The Migos rapper, who put his money on the Bulldogs to win, called out Drizzy, who obviously lost the bet, and told Drake to pay up.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Messenger

Triton men pick up home win

Javonte Keck continued his strong play, scoring 30 points to lift the Iowa Central men past Northeast here Wednesday night, 75-64. Keck added nine rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots as the Tritons 10-9 on the year and 2-4 in the ICCAC. “We needed this one,” Iowa Central head...
BASKETBALL
WCIA

Big Ten to announce football schedule tweaks

WCIA — The Big Ten will update its 2022 football conference schedule to reflect tweaks made during the 2020 football season. The announcement will come on Wednesday at 11 a.m. on Big Ten Network. The Big Ten plays nine conference games, with teams playing all other six teams in their own division and three teams […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lancaster Bible College#Wells College#Bible#Seahawks Pick#The St Mary#College Of Maryland#Chargers#St Mary S College
hillcityprevailernews.com

Girls pick up two wins

Basketball season is heating up for the Rangers girls team as they come off of back to back big wins. The team smoked Elkton-Lake Benton in the Dakota State University Girls Classic by the score of 59-34. Senior Guard Abby Siemonsma was MVP scoring 22 points during the win. Siemonsma also had three assists, three steals and was 8-18 on field goals.
BASKETBALL
savrep.com

Cardinal boys chalk up 2 conference wins

The North Andrew Cardinals responded to a bad tournament over the holidays with two conference wins this past week, defeating Albany and Pattonsburg ahead of this week’s Stanberry Invitational. “The Stanberry Tournament is always really fun,” North Andrew coach Wade Bryson said. “We’re not focusing at all on Stanberry or Mound City. They are both great teams, but we have […]
PATTONSBURG, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ekalakaeagle.com

Lady Bulldogs pick up pair of conference wins, defeat Baker in revenge game

After being down early in Broadus, the CCHS Lady Bulldogs stormed back to take a 17-point victory over the Hawks last Friday. A balanced attack was key for CCHS as five players scored, four of whom finished the game in double figures. CCHS had 13 turnovers, Broadus had 22. As a team, Ekalaka also had nine assists and 16 steals. Most of their scoring came from inside the arc where they shot 51 percent (21 of 41). They shot 3 for 12 on three-pointers. Heidi LaBree led CCHS in points with 19 and rebounds with 8.
BASKETBALL
kmvt

Canyon Ridge picks up first conference win

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jordan Roberts scored the team’s first eight points in route to an 18-point outing and Canyon Ridge won its first conference game of the season, knocking off Jerome, 46-34. Lily Teske added 10 points for the Riverhawks. For Jerome, Emma Ringling had 9. Canyon...
JEROME, ID
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy