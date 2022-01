Ethereum already is a leader in the world of dApps and NFTs. But the network has one major flaw: transaction speed. An upgrade this year may give Ethereum a huge boost. Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) climbed more than 400% last year. The world's second biggest cryptocurrency impressed users and investors with its real-world utility -- and promise of more to come. Ethereum is a leader in decentralized applications (dApp) and in the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO