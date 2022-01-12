ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Trade Commission warns the public about the new crypto ATM scam

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FTC has brought it to the notice of the crypto fans to stay...

East Texas News

PCSO warns of new scam

Law enforcement agencies have received complaints of someone falsely representing themselves as the local power company. Citizens have reported the incident occurs over the telephone, with the scammer claiming the resident has not paid their recent power company bill or that the bill arrived late. They are directed to immediately send in a certain amount of money to avoid electricity being cut off from their homes.
POLK COUNTY, TX
99.5 WKDQ

Federal Trade Commission Warning Consumers of Fake At-Home COVID Tests Sold Online

It goes without saying (but I'll say it anyway), scammers are bad people. They use whatever tactics they can to try and steal money or identities from you. One popular method is by creating a sense of fear like claiming there's a warrant out for your arrest which you can avoid if you pay the fine they've made up, or pulling on your heartstrings by claiming to be collecting money for sick kids, animals, or anyone who is struggling. There are those who use a current event or recent tragedy like we've seen recently with reports of individuals claiming to be FEMA representatives in an attempt to scam money from residents of western Kentucky who are still picking up the pieces left behind from the devastating tornadoes in December. Of course, the one current event impacting everyone continues to be the COVID pandemic. As the omicron variant continues to spread its way across the country and around the world, at-home tests are getting harder and harder to find in stores and pharmacies leading people to buy them online. But, according to the Federal Trade Commission, you need to do your homework before clicking or tapping that purchase button.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Union Leader

AG warns of scam texts, website about COVID vaccines

The Attorney General’s Office issued a warning Thursday about scammers who are pretending to be a state agency seeking information about COVID-19 vaccinations in order to steal personal information from consumers. The would-be identity thieves send text messages to individuals, containing a link to a fraudulent website labeled “New...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News4Jax.com

Impersonator, QR code, trip to store: New crypto payment scam warning

There’s a new spin on scammers asking people to pay with cryptocurrency. It involves an impersonator, a QR code, and a trip to a store (directed by a scammer on the phone) to send your money to them through a cryptocurrency ATM. It works like this: someone might call...
LOTTERY
mymotherlode.com

Warning About Scams Involving Fake COVID-19 Tests

Sonora, CA–The US Food and Drug Administration is warning people of fraudulent coronavirus tests. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the surge of the Omicron variant has led to an increase in testing for COVID-19 and it’s become a concern. That scarcity of tests is leading to potential scams for a product that doesn’t exist and may lead to people compromising their personal information.
SONORA, CA
cbs4indy.com

BBB warning people about online shopping scam

INDIANAPOLIS — The Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana (BBB) is warning people about a scam that is targeting people who are shopping online. The BBB Scam Tracker is getting numerous reports about shopping tricks that are exploiting PayPal’s policies by delivering incorrect items and using stolen tracking numbers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Financial experts warn about scams targeting peer-to-peer payment apps

INDIANAPOLIS – Financial experts are warning consumers about scams that are targeting peer-to-peer payment apps like Venmo and Zelle. Many of the scams start with a text message that appears to warn the consumer about a fraudulent bank transfer. The fraudster hopes you’ll reply. If you do, though, you’ll likely end up losing thousands of dollars.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson police warn public about phone scam that uses city numbers

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam that uses City of Henderson numbers. According to police, calls were made to residents that appeared to be from City of Henderson extensions in an attempt to access personal information. Henderson police said scam...
HENDERSON, NV
brproud.com

BBB issues new warning for COVID-19 test scams

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people of fraudulent coronavirus tests, vaccines and treatments. According to the Centers for Disease Control, since the arrival of the Omicron variant, the increase of testing for COVID-19 has become a concern. Even as there is a shortage of COVID-19 tests, scammers are out to get unsuspecting victims.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Lakes Public Utilities Warns of Scam Circulating Lakes Area

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes Public Utilities is warning Lakes Area residents about scam that has hit the area. DLPU says customers have received calls from someone who says they’re a Utility Billing employee and then threatening to disconnect their electric service if a payment is not made immediately. DLPU says if you receive this type of call and feel it may be a scam, do not give the caller any information, hang up immediately and then call the city directly at 218-846-7609.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
wbkb11.com

BBB warns about testing clinic scams

ALPENA, Mich. — Many people are still trying to track down COVID–19 tests after the holidays. However, many tests remain in short supply, creating an opportunity for scam artists. The Better Business Bureau recently investigated claims of fraudulent COVID clinics in western Michigan. While they didn’t find any...
ALPENA, MI
On Target News

Unity Medical Center Warns about Texting Scam

Unity Medical Center has been informed that certain individuals have received text messages that claimed to be from Unity. These text messages suggest that the individual owes a given amount of compensation for medical services. Unity Medical Center does not contact patients via text service. Unity Medical Center advises everyone...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
wfxl.com

Sheriff's office warns about failure to appear scam

The Dougherty County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a new scam involving a failure to appear subpoena. Deputies say that people identifying themselves as sheriff's office employees are contacting citizens saying that they have a warrant due to the subpoena and will be required to pay money in order for the warrant to be dropped.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
bleepingcomputer.com

FBI warns about ongoing Google Voice authentication scams

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says Americans who share their phone number online are being targeted by Google Voice authentication scams. As the federal law enforcement agency explains, the fraudsters are targeting those who have posted their phone number as a form of contact when trying to sell various items on online marketplaces or social media apps.
PUBLIC SAFETY

