Meta today announced that Tony Xu, co-founder and CEO of DoorDash, Inc., has been elected to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately. Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta, said, “Tony has built a great service for millions of people to get food and more from hundreds of thousands of restaurants and small businesses. I’ve always thought it’s important to have great tech leaders on our board, and Tony has direct experience both running a tech company and solving complex challenges in commerce. I look forward to learning from his perspective as we build towards the metaverse.”

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO