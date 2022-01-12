Vitec Acquires Microphone Maker Audix

NBCUniversal and Germany’s RTL Group have united for a major content and ad sales partnership designed to court global marketers.
Under the deal, content from Comcast-backed NBCUniversal will land across RTL’s various TV channels and digital platforms, while the German company’s inventory will similarly be made available on NBCUniversal outlets. The deal is between NBCUniversal and RTL AdConnect, the international advertising sales house owned by the German media behemoth, which has a reach of 165 million customers in Europe.
“We’re looking to do partnerships with people who share a commitment to excellence,” KC Sullivan, president of global advertising and partnerships for NBCUniversal,...
Comments / 0