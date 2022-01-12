ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint James Parish, LA

St. James Parish teacher accused of sex crimes with juvenile

By Michael Scheidt
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1REGP9_0djrGxnz00

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A teacher in St. James Parish is in trouble with the law after a recent investigation concluded with her arrest.

50-year-old Lisa Samuels, of Donaldsonville, was arrested on Monday, January 11.

Samuels teaches in the St. James Parish School System.

According to the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office, “Through investigation it was determined that Ms. Samuels had inappropriate contact with a juvenile.”

Samuels is currently in the St. James Parish Prison facing one count each of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Molestation of a Juvenile.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office worked with the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office on this case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

Lafayette police identify alleged shoplifters seen in viral videos

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Authorities have identified two alleged shoplifters, who hit two businesses in Lafayette Parish. What they didn’t realize was that video security cameras were rolling in both places. On Monday, January 10th, two women went into Melodi’s Belles & Beaus, a children’s clothing store at South College Center on Johnson Street in […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Saint James Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Donaldsonville, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Donaldsonville, LA
County
Saint James Parish, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Juveniles#Brproud
KLFY News 10

Middlebrook teacher charged with simple battery, police say

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Middlebrook Elementary School teacher was charged with simple battery on Tuesday, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD). Tonia Lajaunie, 49, was given a misdemeanor summons on Tuesday, Jan. 11, according to LPD spokesperson Robin Green. No further information is being released at this time.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLFY News 10

Lafayette Police Captain promoted to Major

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police Captain Mike Brown has been promoted to the rank of Major. Brown was promoted earlier this week and was pinned by Marshal Reggie Thomas and Lafayette Police Major Dewitt Sheridan. “This is not a small achievement,” Marshal Reggie Thomas said. “It is profound. I was acting chief when he was […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Lafayette Police arrest man for the January 2nd hit and run

UPDATE, 1/7/22, 2:27 p.m.: Lafayette Police have arrested Justin Douglas Nini, 44, of Lafayette. Douglas has been charged one count of felony hit and run. Nini was booked into the Lafayette Correctional Center with a bond of $150K. ORIGINAL, 1/5/22, 6:59 p.m.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Through surveillance video located from the area, the Lafayette […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy