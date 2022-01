Apple Inc. became the first company this week to hit the $3 trillion market cap milestone, but the best stock days are yet to come for the iPhone maker, analysts say. After hitting an intraday record high of $182.88 on Jan. 3, Apple became the first U.S. public company to go over the $3 trillion mark as sales of its devices soared due to a surge in demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Although supply chain issues threaten to impact Apple's bottom line in the near term, analysts are convinced that the company's long-term success is all but guaranteed as it continues to launch best-selling products and explores lucrative new markets, such as self-driving cars and augmented reality.

