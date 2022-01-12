eToro is updated for its new metaverse investors

Haptic technology is expected to gain significant adoption in the coming years, predominantly driven by the growth in application of haptic gloves such as virtual gaming, industrial and enterprise level simulation, healthcare and medicine, amongst others. Haptic technology can increase the penetration amongst a wide range of end-users through the use of customizable glove solutions. Furthermore, the costs associated with haptic glove manufacturing, coupled with the ease of use of these products, will determine the growth of the market in coming years. The market participants are increasingly working on developing haptic glove solutions that are affordable to the end-users. Moreover, companies such as Meta (formerly Facebook) are working towards the development of haptic glove products that can be used by consumers, similar to consumer-based virtual reality headset (Oculus). The penetration of haptic glove for consumer applications will help in the growth in revenue in the global haptic gloves market in the future, as the market participants can sell the products to a wider range of audience. The market will also be assisted massively by the growth of the virtual gaming industry.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO