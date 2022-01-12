ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

HSBC in talks to move NYC headquarters to Hudson Yards' Spiral - Bloomberg News

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=085y3u_0djrEpfl00
Snow and ice cover a HSBC sign on the HSBC North American Headquarters in New York March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Jan 12 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L) is in talks to move its New York headquarters to a tower in the Hudson Yards district, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The London-based bank is considering a lease for roughly 250,000 square feet of offices at the Spiral, a 65-storey skyscraper being built by Tishman Speyer on Manhattan's far west side, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Spiral, which will have 2.85 million square feet of office along with retail space, is expected to complete construction this year, the report added.

Most of the building has been leased by tenants like Pfizer (PFE.N) and AllianceBernstein Holdings (AB.N), Bloomberg News said.

HSBC in an emailed statement told Reuters it does not comment on speculation, adding that they "routinely evaluate opportunities for our real estate footprint in the U.S.".

Tishman Speyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Reportedly Taps Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to Advise on Potential IPO

Sotheby’s has enlisted Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to advise on a potential public offering of the company, according to a report published by Bloomberg on Thursday. Owned by telecommunications mogul Patrick Drahi, the auction house could be taken public later this year. It may seek a valuation estimated around $5 billion. When Drahi purchased Sotheby’s for $3.7 billion in June 2019, the deal took the 277-year-old auction house private. It had been a publicly traded company for three decades prior to that. The owner’s decision to consider an IPO follows a record $7.3 billion year for the auction house, which...
BUSINESS
therealdeal.com

HSBC eyeing move to Tishman Speyer’s Spiral

The Spiral is nearing completion, but Tishman Speyer’s Hudson Yards tower is still looking to fill out its enormous office footprint with more tenants. London-based bank HSBC is in discussions to lease about 250,000 square feet at the development for a local headquarters, Bloomberg reported. A source familiar with the negotiations told the outlet tere is still a chance talks fall through.
LOS ANGELES, CA
985theriver.com

Goldman Sachs delays return to office for U.S. workers – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc has postponed its return-to-office plan for U.S. staff by another two weeks, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The bank’s employees were told they could delay returning to office to Feb. 1, the report said, after having...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Zendesk sticks to Momentive takeover plan as activist investors protest

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Software firm Zendesk Inc (ZEN.N) on Thursday reiterated the benefits of its proposed acquisition of Momentive Global Inc (MNTV.O) and asked shareholders to vote in its favor, right after two activist investors opposed the deal. In a letter to shareholders, Zendesk restated mostly only synergies that...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Reuters

Bank of America to increase bonus pool for employees - Bloomberg News

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N)is planning to increase the bonus pool for its employees, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the discussions. Senior executives are planning to increase the bonus pool for investment bankers by more than 40%, while sales and trading operations...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Yards#Hsbc Holdings Plc#Bloomberg News#Spiral
Seekingalpha.com

Morgan Stanley inks lease for BlackRock headquarters in NYC - Bloomberg

While the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly throughout the globe, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) signs a lease to take over the space that houses the headquarters of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), one person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The 15-year lease is for roughly 400K square feet at Park Avenue Plaza,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
go955.com

Wells Fargo’s chief risk officer to leave – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Wells Fargo & Co Chief Risk Officer Amanda Norton will retire from the bank at the end of June, Bloomberg News reported citing a memo sent to staff. The Wall Street lender told employees a replacement for Norton, who joined the bank in 2018, will be named in the coming weeks, according to the report.
BUSINESS
coolhunting.com

Touring the Hudson Valley Headquarters of Pointy Snout Caviar

Compelling design, a pioneering position on sustainability and an undeniably delicious product led us to Pointy Snout Caviar in December 2014—when we first interviewed co-founders Alex Du Cane and Michael Kline. In November 2021, we ventured into the Hudson Valley on a moody, rain-swept day to revisit the brand at its home within the walls of a former cafe. The daily sandwich specials were still scrawled on a chalkboard and an impressive espresso machine still sat on a countertop. It was a scene paused in time, except for the lively duo that is Du Cane and Kline, and dozens of caviar tins in various sizes. Behind one wall, we’d soon learn, that delicacy was stored, weighed and packaged.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Activist fund Starboard asks Mercury Systems to scrap shareholder rights plan

(Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP sent an open letter to the board of Mercury Systems on Thursday asking the defense technology firm to eliminate the shareholders rights plan it recently adopted. A shareholder rights plan, popularly known as a "poison pill", is a defensive strategy to avert hostile takeovers. The plan, usually triggered when a party buys a certain percentage of a firm, lets existing investors purchase more shares at a discount.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Facebook faces $3.2 bln UK class action over market dominance

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Social media giant Facebook (FB.O), now known as Meta Platforms, faces a 2.3 billion pound plus ($3.2 billion plus) class action in Britain over allegations it abused its market dominance by exploiting the personal data of 44 million users. Liza Lovdahl Gormsen, a senior adviser...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Small D.C. law firm Mitchell Sandler adds nine attorney hires

(Reuters) - Washington, D.C.-based financial services and fintech-focused law firm Mitchell Sandler said Thursday that it has hired nine attorneys and six staff members, several of whom join from Offit Kurman. Mitchell Sandler said the hires will bring the headcount at the firm to more than 20 lawyers. Partners Daniella...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

India considers easing curbs on some Chinese investments - Bloomberg News

Jan 11 (Reuters) - India is considering easing curbs on some Chinese investments, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Currently, investments from an entity in a country that shares a land border with India require government approval, meaning they cannot go through a so-called automatic route.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

275K+
Followers
266K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy