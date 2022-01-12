ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Inflation is hitting food prices hard. Here's how to save at the supermarket

By Annie Nova, @AnnieReporter
CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMany consumers have probably noticed their grocery bill creeping up, thanks to inflation. Experts share tips on how to save at the supermarket. Inflation is increasing at its fastest rate in decades, and anyone who's been to a supermarket lately can tell that one of the hardest-hit groups is...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 40

Seamus Mc Bundy
1d ago

Yes tell us how to save from your candidates inflation you and your cronies are partially responsible for this disaster

Reply
6
Jerry
1d ago

20 years ago I made 4000 a month, had 2 daughters at home, 1 in college, 2 car payments, house payment, we could go out dining, atleast once to san antonio on an outing, movies, etc. Today I'm retired, make 3200 a month, just me and my wife, 1 car payment (1/3 of both previous payments), house payment of 400 less than before, bo to movies once month,, stick to fast food when dining out,, visit San antonio once a year and we barely get by.

Reply(1)
5
HELLO T NADA
21h ago

I hear people thanking Bejjing Biden every time I go to grocery store or gas station. 🤡🤡🤡😷😷😷😷

Reply(2)
7
Related
WTAX

Four reasons you’re seeing empty grocery store shelves

You may have noticed grocery store shelves are looking rather empty lately. There are four reasons why this is happening: 1) the virus surge—the omicron variant means stores have more work to do from deep cleaning to enforcing mask policies, just as more staff members are calling out due to illness and quarantine; 2) winter weather- sweeping weather systems have made road conditions difficult in many parts of the country over the last two weeks, which means people in the affected areas bought up certain items before storms hit, and that weather has delayed delivery to grocery stores around the country; 3) supply chain snarls—it’s not just about shipping containers out at sea, as production has slowed on many of the goods that the United States imports, and 4) many people are eating at home- this means grocery stores are facing higher demand, and are struggling to stay stocked. (Yahoo)
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
thebeet.com

With Shortages of Meat, Eggs and Poultry, What to Buy Instead

The latest victim of COVID's unpredictable rise? The workforce that brings food to your grocery store. Specifically, this week, truckers, loaders, packagers, and others who are doing the unseen tasks of delivering your meat, eggs, and poultry every week are out sick. The shortages that started in the Northeast are expected to roll out across the country in the weeks to come.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Good Food#Inflation#Supermarket#Rice#Good Enough
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This $20 Instant Pot Hack Is ‘Truly a Life Saver’ & Their New ‘Go-To’ Kitchen Accessory

Time-saving kitchen appliances are all the rage right now, and along with air fryers, Instant Pots offer up some of our fav time-saving recipes. The 9-in-1 kitchen appliance serves up the fluffiest rice, the smoothest soup and the heartiest meat—it can even bake a cake thanks to its many pre-set cooking settings. But with the limitless possibilities, remembering the various cook times can be tricky. However, we found a kitchen accessory that takes the guesswork out of whipping up your favorite meals. The Instant Pot Official Cutting Board is here to end your habit of Googling every recipe step from start...
RECIPES
Mashed

The Reason Some Shoppers Have A Problem With Aldi's Meat

There's a reason so many people love shopping at Aldi. The grocery store chain has affordable prices, a good range of staples to fill your pantry, along with new products each week to keep you intrigued about new food products, and even some home furnishings. And shoppers keep coming back to Aldi for the low prices.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Recipes
NBC New York

Rapidly Rising Food Prices May Give Restaurants an Edge—Here's Why

The cost of eating at home is climbing faster than the cost of dining out. According to the Department of Labor, food-at-home prices rose a whopping 6.5% in December over the last 12 months, compared with 6% for eating away from home during the same time period. Bank of America...
BUSINESS
fox26houston.com

How Houston shoppers are saving money during inflation

HOUSTON - Consumers are trying to cut costs wherever they can in the face of 7% inflation, as it's driving up the cost of many necessities. We hit grocery store parking lots and asked shoppers to show us how they're saving money. While there are many strategies and apps to...
HOUSTON, TX
Reuters

Domino's cuts back on promotional offers as costs bite

(Reuters) - Higher food costs due to record levels of inflation has forced Domino’s Pizza Inc to scale back some of its promotional offers for 2022 in the United States, the company said on Tuesday. The pizza chain said it will cut the number of chicken wings in its...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

French bakers in pain over cut-price supermarket baguettes

French bakers have taken aim at a major supermarket chain that is offering inflation-busting low prices for baguettes, saying the move will undermine competition in one of the country’s prized industries. The Leclerc group said in newspaper ads on Tuesday that “because of inflation, the average price of baguettes...
BUSINESS
cbslocal.com

‘It’s More Important Than Ever To Be Saving Money’: Inflation and Supply Chain Shortages Drive Prices Up

EDEN PRAIRE, Minn. (WCCO) — From groceries to gas, consumer goods prices are the highest they’ve been in 40 years. Here are some tips on how to save your family money. University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management marketing professor George John says when you see drastic markups in goods like cars or household products right now, it’s due to supply chain shortages.
BURNSVILLE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy