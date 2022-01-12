ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions' Trinity Benson: Shaky 2021 campaign

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Benson caught 10 of 22 targets for 103 receiving yards over eight...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Rob Gronkowski wouldn’t invite Tom Brady to dinner after $1 million bonus

Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski increase his bottom line Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it banked him a dinner invite. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guest list for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations, even after doing his part to ensure the tight end would earn $1 million in incentives from Tampa Bay’s Week 18 win over Carolina.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Broncos#American Football#Covid
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Matt Ryan could win a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints

The year is 2024 Matt Ryan is finally a Super Bowl champion lifting the Lombardi as Atlanta Falcons fans sit at home in tears. Not tears of joy you might expect from a Matt Ryan championship but those of years of frustration and pain that have been perfectly end-capped with the worst indignity of them all Matt Ryan winning a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has Honest Admission About 49ers

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys will face the San Francisco 49ers in what should be an excellent matchup between old rivals. It’s a matchup that actually worries Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin. While on The Rich Eisen Show this Tuesday, Irvin was asked if he’s nervous about...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Richard Sherman Reacts To The Buccaneers’ Decision

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally made a decision on veteran corner Richard Sherman. The Buccaneers placed Sherman on the injured reserve earlier this afternoon. The announcement from the team ends his season before it ever really got started in the first place. Sherman played just 29 snaps...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys vs. 49ers in wild-card round: S.F. presents unique challenges, but Dallas has firepower to avoid upset

Don't look now, but the DeLorean has officially reached 88 mph in the lightning storm -- the Dallas Cowboys are hoping that means CeeDee Lamb will do the same on Sunday as one of what will need to be an onslaught of weaponry against the visiting San Francisco 49ers. The matchup is a blast to the past, a salute to the 1990s when the premier NFC rivalry was these two clubs beating the hell out of each other en route to owning the NFL with several championships. Those teams produced a laundry list of Hall of Famers and defined the conference for the better part of a decade before the tide turned to the dominance of other teams.
NFL
NBC Sports

Saints sign Blake Bortles to futures deal

The Saints signed quarterback Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Dec. 24 after Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian tested positive for COVID-19. He backed up rookie Ian Book against the Dolphins in Week 16 but did not see any action. The Saints are keeping Bortles around this offseason, having...
NFL
FanSided

Chris Long wants the Philadelphia Eagles to sign Will Compton

Chris Long hasn’t been a member of the Philadelphia Eagles since January of 2019. He’s never been teammates with Darius Slay, let alone Jalen Hurts, and is probably more associated with the formerly St. Louis Rams than the Eagles now that his playing days are done. With that...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Aaron Murray Sends Cool Message To Stetson Bennett

Aaron Murray set plenty of records at quarterback for the University of Georgia, but was unable to deliver the elusive national title to Athens. Thanks to Stetson Bennett though, the championship drought is over. Bennett, a former walk-on, had the night of his life on Monday, bouncing back from early...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy