Lions' Trinity Benson: Shaky 2021 campaign

Bartlesville High graduate A.J. Parker capped his first NFL season with some memorable plays for the Detroit Lions. The rookie defensive back stripped the ball away from a receiver that led to a quick Lions’ touchdown and also broke up a would-reception in the 37-30 win against the NFC regular season champion Green Bay Packers.
Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski increase his bottom line Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it banked him a dinner invite. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guest list for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations, even after doing his part to ensure the tight end would earn $1 million in incentives from Tampa Bay’s Week 18 win over Carolina.
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old who was acquitted of murder charges last month after he fatally shot two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020, recently visited the Dallas Cowboys headquarters. Rittenhouse posted images from The Star on Instagram on Monday. One image shows the Cowboys’ outside practice field and another...
The Miami Dolphins made the most surprising move of Black Monday when they fired Brian Flores, and the coach is wasting little time with his search for another job. Flores will interview with the Chicago Bears for their head coaching job, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. That probably will...
The year is 2024 Matt Ryan is finally a Super Bowl champion lifting the Lombardi as Atlanta Falcons fans sit at home in tears. Not tears of joy you might expect from a Matt Ryan championship but those of years of frustration and pain that have been perfectly end-capped with the worst indignity of them all Matt Ryan winning a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints.
On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys will face the San Francisco 49ers in what should be an excellent matchup between old rivals. It’s a matchup that actually worries Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin. While on The Rich Eisen Show this Tuesday, Irvin was asked if he’s nervous about...
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally made a decision on veteran corner Richard Sherman. The Buccaneers placed Sherman on the injured reserve earlier this afternoon. The announcement from the team ends his season before it ever really got started in the first place. Sherman played just 29 snaps...
The Washington Football Team have the pieces to make some noise next season. With a new name, revamped uniforms, and a fresh start for a roster sprinkled with young albeit unproven talent, it seems all they need now is a new quarterback to lead the way. Head Coach Ron Rivera...
Don't look now, but the DeLorean has officially reached 88 mph in the lightning storm -- the Dallas Cowboys are hoping that means CeeDee Lamb will do the same on Sunday as one of what will need to be an onslaught of weaponry against the visiting San Francisco 49ers. The matchup is a blast to the past, a salute to the 1990s when the premier NFC rivalry was these two clubs beating the hell out of each other en route to owning the NFL with several championships. Those teams produced a laundry list of Hall of Famers and defined the conference for the better part of a decade before the tide turned to the dominance of other teams.
The Saints signed quarterback Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Dec. 24 after Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian tested positive for COVID-19. He backed up rookie Ian Book against the Dolphins in Week 16 but did not see any action. The Saints are keeping Bortles around this offseason, having...
Chris Long hasn’t been a member of the Philadelphia Eagles since January of 2019. He’s never been teammates with Darius Slay, let alone Jalen Hurts, and is probably more associated with the formerly St. Louis Rams than the Eagles now that his playing days are done. With that...
With the 2021 season over, teams who couldn't make the postseason are immediately beginning to look to the future. On Tuesday, Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera was asked about the future of the quarterback position for the team, and specifically a possible trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Rivera...
Aaron Murray set plenty of records at quarterback for the University of Georgia, but was unable to deliver the elusive national title to Athens. Thanks to Stetson Bennett though, the championship drought is over. Bennett, a former walk-on, had the night of his life on Monday, bouncing back from early...
