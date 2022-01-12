ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ducks' Lukas Dostal: Dropped to AHL affiliate

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Dostal was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Wednesday, Elliott Teaford of...

www.cbssports.com

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
MLive.com

Steve Yzerman: Nicklas Lidstrom a perfect resource for Red Wings

Teammates tabbed Nicklas Lidstrom as the “Perfect Human” back in the day because of how he excelled on the ice and the way he carried himself off the ice. Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman has no doubt Lidstrom will be a perfect resource for the organization as its new vice president of hockey operations.
