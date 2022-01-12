ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils' Jon Gillies: Between pipes Thursday

Gillies will start Thursday's game versus the Islanders, Amanda Stein...

NHL

Blackwood COVID Positive, Gillies to Start | BLOG

The Devils received some bad news (once again) on the COVID-19 front. Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood tested positive Tuesday night and has entered the NHL's protocol. Jon Gillies will be the team's starter on Long Island Thursday night. "It's a greater challenge for us," head coach Lindy Ruff said of losing...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
Jon Gillies
#The Devils#Islanders
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Seth Jones among 4 members of the Chicago Blackhawks placed in the COVID-19 protocols ahead of their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets

The Chicago Blackhawks added four members of the team to the COVID-19 protocols Tuesday: defensemen Seth Jones and Jake McCabe, head trainer Mike Gapski and head equipment manager Troy Parchman. Jones’ inclusion on the list was first reported by The Athletic and confirmed by the Hawks shortly before game time against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena. Jones was ...
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Sports
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Has A Fancy New Cowboy Hat After His Incredible Hat Trick Vs. Canadiens

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is on an absolute tear at the moment. Not only did the Bruins winger add another hat trick to his career resume on Wednesday night, but he also added a pretty sweet cowboy hat to his collection. Marchand, who still looks a bit rough with a broken nose, black eye and stitches after taking a puck to the face Monday night, roughed up the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He tallied his third straight multi-goal game and fifth career hat trick in Boston’s 5-1 drubbing of their rivals, doing so with quite a bit of style. And that...
