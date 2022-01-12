ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Maya Angelou First Black Woman to Appear on Quarter

By The Skanner Editorials
The Skanner News
The Skanner News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Maya Angelou quarters from the U.S. Mint are finally being rolled out, ABC 7 News reports. Last year, it was announced that Dr. Maya Angelou would make history as the first Black woman to be featured on a U.S. coin under the new American Women Quarters Program by the U.S....

www.theskanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

See the five women who'll appear on US quarters starting in February

Five women will be honored on US quarters in 2022, beginning with writer Maya Angelou, who'll appear on a coin to be issued in February. After Angelou, quarters will honor astronaut Sally Ride, Cherokee Nation chief Wilma Mankiller, suffrage movement leader Nina Otero-Warren and actor Anna May Wong. Before this...
POLITICS
KTLA

Here are the new 2022 quarters featuring trailblazing U.S. women

Several trailblazing American women will appear on new quarters in 2022 as part of a program celebrating the accomplishments and contributions made by women. Beginning this year, and continuing through 2025, the U.S. Mint will issue up to five new designs each year, honoring the women on the reverse, or tails, side of the coins. […]
POLITICS
CBS New York

U.S. Mint Rolling Out New Quarters That Will Feature Prominent American Women, Including Maya Angelou And Sally Ride

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You’ll be seeing some new quarters in circulation this month. The U.S. Mint will be honoring a diverse group of women who have made contributions to the United States, CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported Wednesday. If you see a quarter showing poet Dr. Maya Angelou, feel inspired. It will be the first in a series of commemorative quarters honoring influential women. In 1993, Angelou became the first African-American woman to recite poetry at a presidential inauguration. She rose to fame as a poet and activist that struck at the heart of the American experience. “History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Fischer
Person
Wilma Mankiller
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Sally Ride
Person
George Washington
Person
Catherine Cortez Masto
Smithsonian

Dr. Maya Angelou Spoke Her Truth through Art and Activism

This month you can hold American women's history in the palm of your hand. The U.S. Mint has released a new quarter featuring writer and activist Dr. Maya Angelou. Through the rest of 2022, the U.S. Mint will issue four more quarters featuring notable women on the reverse (tails side):
VISUAL ART
CBS San Francisco

U.S. Mint Issues New Quarter Featuring Poet Laureate Maya Angelou

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The United States Mint is introducing a new quarter with the image of the late poet, activist, artist Maya Angelou. The new coin is the first in a series featuring prominent women in American history. Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-CA), along with Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) and Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Deb Fischer (R-NE) introduced the bipartisan bill that made the so-called ‘American Women Quarters Program’ possible. In a statement, Congresswoman Lee hailed the program and touted Angelou’s accomplishments and unique connection to the Bay Area. “As a leader in the civil rights movement, poet laureate, college professor, Broadway actress, dancer, and the first female African American cable car conductor in San Francisco, Maya Angelou’s brilliance and artistry inspired generations.” According to the U.S. Mint, George Washington is on the ‘inverse’ side of the coin. On the ‘reverse’ side, Angelou is depicted with her arms uplifted and “behind her are a bird in flight and a rising sun, images inspired by her poetry and symbolic of the way she lived.” Other women honored include Dr. Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren and May Wong. Limited quanties will be produced.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Currency#Racism#The U S Mint#Abc 7 News#The United States Mint#Americans#The Cherokee Nation#Chinese#Treasury
thewestsidegazette.com

African Americans and the New Deal

Americans have come a long way to secure a distinct place into the mainstream of American life. It is only fair to ask what effect, if any, the New Deal had during President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s era to secure rights for the Blacks during the hard ti9mes of the 1930s and beyond. Judges from the today’s standards, there is much we can criticize about the New Deal/Roosevelt era. It never ceased the tremendous injustices that African Americans had to suffer daily. Some of the New Deal initiatives such the work of the Federal Housing Administration served to segregate African Americans more in Jim Crow America. It was during the height of the New Deal that the formerly invisible hand of racism was fully exposed as an issue on a national level.
POLITICS
Minnesota Reformer

Wilma Mankiller, Cherokee Nation’s first woman principal chief, to appear on U.S. quarter this year

The U.S. Mint will begin shipping quarters this year commemorating Wilma Mankiller, the first woman elected Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma. The quarters with Mankiller’s face were requested by U.S. Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota as part of a series of quarters honoring trailblazing American women. The first coin in that series, […] The post Wilma Mankiller, Cherokee Nation’s first woman principal chief, to appear on U.S. quarter this year appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Post

Ida B. Wells, Black journalist and suffragist, honored with new Barbie doll

Black American journalist, suffragist and anti-lynching crusader Ida B. Wells will have her likeness transformed into a Barbie doll to honor her historic achievements. Wells, who was born into slavery in Mississippi in 1862 during the Civil War, went on to break boundaries as a prominent suffragist fighting to expand the right to vote.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
PopSugar

Ida B. Wells Is the Latest Historical Black Icon to Be Turned Into a Barbie Doll

The latest Black historical figure to join the ranks of female icons who have been morphed into Barbie Dolls is Civil Rights activist Ida B. Wells. The late investigative journalist – who was also one of the original founders of the NAACP – dedicated her career to reporting on the racial injustices of African American people that occurred in the South during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
SOCIETY
Smithonian

Meet the Black Men Who Changed Lincoln’s Mind About Equal Rights

Before dawn on May 13, 1862, Robert Smalls stealthily took command of a Confederate steamer, the CSS Planter, and steered it out of Charleston Harbor. The 23-year-old, who had worked as a slave aboard the vessel, brought 15 other enslaved people with him, including his wife and their two young children. Smalls knew he might be killed by Confederate guards as he attempted to reach the Union’s fleet off the Atlantic coast.
POLITICS
arcamax.com

Commentary: Black American triumphs outweigh our tragedies

It always seems as if the tragedies of Black Americans — instead of our triumphs — remain center stage in the media. Discussions of our history focus on the tragedies of slavery, but seldom mention the ancient African civilizations ruling the world by the power of their wealth, intelligence and strength.
SOCIETY
HuffingtonPost

Civil Rights Icon Ida B. Wells Is Commemorated With A Barbie Doll

Famed Black journalist and activist Ida B. Wells is the latest female historical icon to be immortalized as a Barbie doll. Mattel’s Barbie brand announced that Wells was the latest addition to its Inspiring Women series, which spotlights role models who paved the way for generations of girls. “When...
LIFESTYLE
The Skanner News

The Skanner News

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.

 https://theskanner.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy