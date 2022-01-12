AACPS, Department of Health team up to offer third round of Covid-19 vaccination clinics for children ages 5-11

Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the Anne Arundel Department of Health are again teaming up to offer a third round of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11 at six elementary schools beginning next week.

The clinics follow similar ones at 28 elementary schools across the county where more than 1,700 children received vaccinations.

The clinics, which will run from 5 to 7:30 p.m., are first-dose clinics. Children who previously received the first dose have already been provided information for second-dose clinics.

Sites and dates for the third round of clinics are as follows:

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Woodside Elementary School, 160 Funke Road, Glen Burnie

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Georgetown East Elementary School, 111 Dogwood Road, Annapolis

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Marley Elementary School, 715 Cooper Road, Glen Burnie

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Hebron-Harman Elementary School, 7660 Ridge Chapel Road, Hanover

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 Sunset Elementary School, 8572 Fort Smallwood Road, Pasadena

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 Rippling Woods Elementary School, 530 Nolfield Drive, Glen Burnie



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave formal approval to administer the vaccines on November 2. Children ages 5 to 11 will require two shots three weeks apart to be fully vaccinated. Second doses will be administered at the same schools as the first doses, and families of children who receive the first doses will receive reminders from the Department of Health to schedule the second doses.

All children must be accompanied by an adult at the vaccine site.

Registration links for all school-based clinics can be found at www.aacps.org/covidvaccines . To provide equitable access for all interested families, links for clinics will be made public at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12.

Information regarding Department of Health clinics held outside of school facilities can be found at www.aacounty.org/covidvax .

