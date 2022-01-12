ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Mary’s Commissioners Appoint Acting Director for Department of Public Works & Transportation

By St. Mary's County Public Information Office
LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County have appointed Gary Whipple, Deputy Director of the Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPWT), to serve as Acting Director following the retirement of Director John Deatrick. Whipple assumed the duties of Acting Director effective Jan. 1, 2022.

“It’s an honor to serve the community in this new capacity.  I hope to serve the County well during this period and will draw on the continued superior performance of our staff to meet this goal,” said Mr. Whipple.

Commissioner President Randy Guy said, “The Commissioners feel that Mr. Whipple is fully capable of acting in this capacity, and we are enthusiastically looking forward to working alongside him to serve the residents of St. Mary’s County.

Whipple has served as the Deputy Director for DPWT since 2019.

