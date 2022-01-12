ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Charles Board honors students for academic achievement, personal responsibility and career readiness

By Charles County Public Schools
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L7XdS_0djrE0BJ00

The Board of Education at its Jan. 11 meeting honored four Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students. School principals annually select one student and staff member for Board recognition. Students are honored for accomplishments in the areas of academic achievement, career readiness and personal responsibility.

Honored at the meeting were Kevin Mejia-Trochez of J.P. Ryon Elementary School; Jurniah Young of William A. Diggs Elementary School; Madelyn Sopher of General Smallwood Middle School; and Synai Ferrell of Thomas Stone High School.

Kevin Mejia-Trochez of J.P. Ryon Elementary School

Mejia-Trochez is a fifth-grade student at Ryon and was recognized for his academic achievement. He has attended Ryon since the second grade and has earned straight A’s every quarter since third grade. He reads above a fifth-grade level and said reading is his favorite subject. Mejia-Trochez is a member of the Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement (MESA) team and is the captain of the Mobile App challenge. It is a project he has been passionate about since the first day of school. Outside of school, he spends hours working on coding and user interface design. For fun, he likes to code games. When he grows up, Mejia-Trochez wants to be a computer programmer. Outside of MESA, he is a school safety patrol and serves as a role model for other students. Mejia-Trochez’s teachers said he exemplifies what it means to have honor, integrity, grit and hope. He is kind to all students and treats everyone with respect, takes pride in his work and consistently strives to be better, his teachers said. Mejia-Trochez is described as outstanding, intelligent and one of the best students any teacher could ask for, Principal Melinda Tyler, Ed.D., said. During virtual learning last year, Mejia-Trochez was enthusiastic about learning, always willing to add to conversations and used problem solving skills to persevere through technology issues. For all these reasons, Mejia-Trochez is more than worthy of academic achievement recognition, Tyler said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CRjEP_0djrE0BJ00
Jurniah Young of William A. Diggs Elementary School

Young is a fifth-grade student at Diggs who was recognized in the area of career readiness. She has been a Diggs Hawk since prekindergarten, accumulating accolades along her academic journey, most recently receiving the Student of the Quarter Award, the Citizenship Award and Principal’s Honor Roll. Her teachers describe her as a standout student, a leader in the classroom and a positive role model for her peers. Young is always respectful, kind and willing to help others in any way that she can. Her favorite subject is mathematics, and while she reads above grade level, one goal that she has for herself is to improve her reading comprehension. In the future, Young wants to be a teacher in Charles County. She has been inspired by the teachers at Diggs. “All of the teachers she has had at Diggs have been so nice,” Young said. Already working toward her goal of becoming a teacher, Young assists students in second grade with letter identification. The most difficult part of working with the younger students is, “Sometimes they do not want to listen,” Young said. “However, I am able to refocus them, and they enjoy practicing their letters.” These types of interactions with students are valuable experiences for Young as she pursues her goal of becoming a teacher, Debra Calvert, Diggs’ principal, said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=342d0M_0djrE0BJ00
Madelyn Sopher of General Smallwood Middle School

Sopher is an eighth-grade student at Smallwood who was recognized for personal responsibility. Sopher is hardworking in her academics and is an honor roll student. During her years at Smallwood, she has been part of a girls mentoring group along with participating in the Spelling Bee. Sopher is a member of the National Junior Society and serves as the club’s treasurer. Outside of school, Sopher has participated in competitive cheerleading for the past six years. The sport demands much of her time, but she remains dedicated to her schoolwork. Her teachers said that along with being a hard worker, Sopher can always be counted on to help her classmates. These traits will be a great asset to Sopher as she plans to become a school counselor one day, Smallwood Principal Brenda Tillotson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e57GT_0djrE0BJ00
Synai Ferrell of Thomas Stone High School

Ferrell is a senior at Thomas Stone who was recognized for academic achievement. She has phenomenal leadership qualities, and her caring personality is contagious, Shanif Pearl, Thomas Stone’s principal, said. She is a student who achieved high standards throughout her high school career and has clear goals for her future. Ferrell played an integral part in the junior monthly newsletters to students during the year of virtual learning. She provided excellent ideas that assisted in supporting her peers with a focus on mental health and academic needs. Ferrell’s contributions, commitment and dedication were impactful and greatly beneficial during that difficult time, Pearl said. “Synai is a true inspiration,” she added. To expand her education outside of school, Young attended the Princeton University Summer Journalism Program and the Girls Who Code Summer Immersion Program. She volunteers for the Special Olympics of Virginia and the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center assisting in the nursing department. At school, Young is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Government Association and Distinguished Young Women of Maryland. She also volunteered as a mentor in the Cougar Connect Program during virtual learning and was a member of the varsity tennis team.

The post Charles Board honors students for academic achievement, personal responsibility and career readiness appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seven CCPS teachers recognized by MSDE’s Assessment for Learning Classroom of Distinction program

Seven Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) teachers were recently honored by the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) for using the formative assessment process to improve teaching and learning in their schools. Teachers who earned the MSDE’s Assessment for Learning Classroom of Distinction designation will open their classrooms to be observed by other educators from […] The post Seven CCPS teachers recognized by MSDE’s Assessment for Learning Classroom of Distinction program appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Ryken Students Recognized by College Board for Academic Honors

Congratulations to Ashlynn Dziekiewicz, Cora Bessette, Elise Cecil, Jordan Campbell, Katherine Wise, Lena Martinez and Sofia Sherman who have been selected as College Board National Recognition Program awardees. Students earned this distinction based on their remarkable academic achievements and outstanding performance on the PSAT and/or AP exams. These academic honors can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities […] The post St. Mary’s Ryken Students Recognized by College Board for Academic Honors appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
EDUCATION
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Anne Arundel Board of Education approves fiscal year 2022 negotiated agreement with Teachers Association

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County has approved a negotiated agreement with the Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County (TAAAC) that eliminates step differentials and places all Unit I employees on their proper experience step. The agreement, which expires on June 30, 2022, was approved by the Board at its January 5, 2022, […] The post Anne Arundel Board of Education approves fiscal year 2022 negotiated agreement with Teachers Association appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charles County, MD
Education
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
County
Charles County, MD
Local
Maryland Education
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Draksler, Loewe named 2021 Archdiocese of Washington Teachers of the Year

Mrs. Kelly Draksler, our 2021 ADW Veteran Teacher of the Year, is the chairperson of the SMR History department. As a dedicated history teacher, Mrs. Draksler utilizes her passion to instill a love of learning in her students. Her creativity in teaching methods helps to encourage an appreciation for history and deepens their understanding of rigorous subject matter.
EDUCATION
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Scholarships available for Charles Co. high school seniors

The Charles County Scholarship Fund is offering more than 60 scholarships to Charles County high school seniors. Interested students can visit the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) website, ccboe.com, to view available scholarships, eligibility criteria, and additional requirements. All applications must be completed and submitted online by Tuesday, March 1. Students need only to submit one application and late submissions are not accepted.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. marking period end date changed, two-hour early dismissals for students added to calendar

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has made updates to the current school year calendar, including a marking period date change and the addition of early dismissal days to support staff. The end of the second marking period for students moves from Wednesday, Jan. 19, to Wednesday, Jan. 26. Students missed four days of school dedicated […] The post Charles Co. marking period end date changed, two-hour early dismissals for students added to calendar appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co announces several changes to Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism schedules

The Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism has made some changes to its current operating status to keep residents safe:. Winter leagues (youth basketball, youth indoor soccer, and youth volleyball) have been delayed until the week of January 17, 2022. Games will be delayed until after January 31, 2022 with a reduced game season. The adult basketball league will restart when clearance has been given by CCPS. No spectators will be allowed within the facilities through January 31, 2022.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Responsibility#Academic Achievement#School Work#Charles Board#The Board Of Education#Jurniah Young#Synai Ferrell#Thomas Stone High School#Mesa#Mobile App
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation Accepting Applications

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Program (MALPF) is now accepting applications for the Fiscal Year 2023 Easement Cycle. Eligibility requirements include a minimum of 50 contiguous acres, land outside of the 10-year water and sewer plan for the county, and a minimum of 50% Class I, II, or III soils. For more information […] The post Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation Accepting Applications appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NSWCDD Employees ‘Aspire to Inspire’ After Society of Women Engineers Conference

DAHLGREN, Va. – Conferences and conventions facilitate networking and professional development. However, great conferences are those that inspire their attendees. The Society of Women Engineers (SWE) Conference 2021 set out to do just that. Four engineers from Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) attended the conference Oct. 21-23. The 2021 conference was the first […] The post NSWCDD Employees ‘Aspire to Inspire’ After Society of Women Engineers Conference appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
DAHLGREN, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Parks & Recreation Seeks Public Input for New Harriet E. Brown Community Center

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Jan. 11, 2022 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation invites citizens to participate in a brief survey to provide input on the new Harriet E. Brown Community Center and Park. The survey offers a glimpse of potential site and floor plan options for the potential facility. The public is encouraged to […] The post Parks & Recreation Seeks Public Input for New Harriet E. Brown Community Center appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Library Staff Member Positive for COVID

A member of Calvert Library Prince Frederick’s staff has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The staff member worked in the public space on Friday, January 7, from 12 pm to 5 pm. The staff member worked with the public following library COVID-protocol; had no close contact with customers greater than 15 minutes, maintained 6 feet of social distance, washed/sanitized […] The post Calvert Library Staff Member Positive for COVID appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Julie Oberg Appointed Calvert Director of Economic Development

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Jan. 7, 2022 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Oberg as director of the Department of Economic Development, effective Jan. 17, 2022. Oberg most recently served as deputy secretary for the Maryland Department of Agriculture. “Julie’s extensive background serving and promoting […] The post Julie Oberg Appointed Calvert Director of Economic Development appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy