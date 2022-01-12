ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

USPS Issues New Forever U.S. Flag Stamps

By United States Postal Service
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JEYC3_0djrDya500

WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. Postal Service has released a new set of U.S. Flag Forever stamps. The enduring symbol of freedom and national pride — in stamp form — is available at Post Office locations nationwide today.

The stamp is available in panes of 20, booklets of 20, and coils of 100, 3,000, and 10,000. The U.S. Flag stamp is being issued as a Forever stamp, which will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

The American flag has long symbolized the strength and spirit of our nation. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation establishing June 14 as Flag Day, which Congress officially designated in August 1949. Today, the American flag remains a powerful symbol.

Reminiscent of the 50 flags encircling the Washington Monument, the three flags represented on the stamp are shown as if on poles arranged in a circular formation. The design was painted using gouache on the gesso board. Using three separate photographs of the same flag taken seconds apart as a reference, the images were combined into a single composition. The flags, shown from a low-angle perspective, billowing in the wind, evoke a sense of reverence and honor. Laura Stutzman was the stamp designer and illustrator. Ethel Kessler was the art director.

The American flag has many nicknames, including the Stars and Stripes, the Star-Spangled Banner, and Old Glory, and has seen many changes throughout the history of the United States. The current flag has 13 alternating red and white stripes, symbolizing the 13 colonies that declared independence from the United Kingdom and became the first states of the United States. Fifty white stars, one for each state in the union, lie in a field of blue.

The post USPS Issues New Forever U.S. Flag Stamps appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WVNews

New Stutzman flag stamp to debut Jan. 9

MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK — A new Forever U.S. postage stamp designed by Mountain Lake Park artist Laura Stutzman will debut Sunday, Jan. 9. The stamp depicts a painting of three U.S. flags and will roll out in Findlay, Ohio. The USPS plans to issue the stamp in panes of 20, double-sided panes (booklets) of 20 and rolls of 100, 3,000 and 10,000 coil stamps.
MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK, MD
goldrushcam.com

Postal Service Issues New Blueberries Stamp

January 6, 2022 - BLUE HILL, ME — Blueberries are culinary wonders, used in compotes, cobblers, smoothies, salads and countless other dishes. In 2022, blueberries will also be. available in the form of a new 4-cent definitive stamp from the Postal Service. Definitive stamps display their monetary value and...
AGRICULTURE
Q106.5

New Post Office Stamp Honors Maine

First, I love stamps. I don’t collect them. I rarely buy them. But I think they’re awesome. And the latest release from the United States Postal System, USPS, is perfect for us. It's Maine-inspired. Remember when we licked stamps to use them?. We sure don’t use stamps like...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
wabi.tv

USPS unveils blueberry stamps

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - The United States Postal Service is helping Mainers share their state pride with blueberry stamps. The four cent definitive stamp features a pen, ink, and watercolor illustration of a cluster of blueberries and leaves. USPS says blueberries are culinary wonders and are an excellent source...
MAINE STATE
federalnewsnetwork.com

New USPS board chairman supports DeJoy, ‘self-sustaining’ operating model

The Postal Service has named a new chairman to its Board of Governors, a move that will likely ensure Postmaster General Louis DeJoy stays on as the agency’s chief executive. The USPS Board of Governors on Wednesday unanimously elected Roman Martinez IV, a Republican member of the board, to...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woodrow Wilson
Daily Voice

Brand-New US Stamp Honors NY Woman

The United States Postal Service has unveiled a brand-new stamp that honors a New York woman who was the first African American and Native American sculptor to earn international recognition. The USPS announced late last month that the 45th stamp in its Black Heritage series will honor Edmonia Lewis. Lewis...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hoiabc.com

USPS aware of mail delivery issues in Normal

NORMAL (WJBC) - Some residents in Normal are reporting mail delivery issues over the last week. The United States Postal Service Chicago/Illinois District 1 says local management is aware of delivery issues in Normal and is taking steps to address the concerns. USPS Chicago/Illinois District 1 statement:. The Postal Service...
NORMAL, IL
ARTnews

Edmonia Lewis, Sculptor Who Broke New Ground, Gets U.S Postage Stamp

Over the past decade, the U.S. Postal Service has made a point of using its stamps to honor figures overlooked for years by mainstream art institutions, including Ruth Asawa and Emilio Sánchez. The latest artist to receive the honor is Edmonia Lewis, a sculptor of Haitian and Ojibwe descent who some historians have identified as the first Black artist in her medium to hit it big in North America and Europe. During the late 19th century, Lewis became known across the U.S. and beyond for elegant sculptures made in marble. Her Death of Cleopatra (1876), crafted from more than 3,000 pounds...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Stamps#U S Flag#Three Flags#The U S Postal Service#Post Office#Forever#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
USPS
News Break
Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy warship fires laser weapon in Middle East

The U.S. Navy tested a laser weapon at sea on Tuesday that destroyed a target floating in the Gulf of Aden, near Yemen. The weapon is one that could be used to defend from attack boat threats from Iran and Iran-backed militias. The U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet disclosed the...
MILITARY
MarketRealist

Biden Will Send Free COVID-19 Tests to Homes—Here's How to Get One

As the U.S. experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases, President Biden has responded by putting measures into place to help prevent the country from experiencing a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the CDC, many of the new cases being recorded are connected to the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus—the strain that was first identified in South Africa.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy