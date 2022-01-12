ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Great Falls workshop will address race, equality, equity, and inclusion

By Colter Anstaett
 1 day ago
Mary Lynne Billy-Old Coyote is preparing to help lead an important conversation.

"First and foremost, the fact that it's being presented in Great Falls is very much important and I think it says a lot about the community; the fact that we care about racial equality and equity,” said Old Coyote.

She is the Chief Innovation Officer at the Indian Family Health Clinic in Great Falls and will be one of two moderators at the United Way of Cascade County and Great Falls YWCA's Race, Equality, Equity & Inclusion Workshop on January 19.

"For IFHC, we look at the interconnectedness of a person. What that means with equality (is) how is one's life impacted by transportation, housing, health, all of those other things that really impact your life. That's what we look at when we look at equality and I'm hoping that that will be a part of this discussion,” Old Coyote said.

Alexander Temple Church in Christ Pastor Marcus Collins will be the other moderator.

"If we can be courageous enough as a community to ask the hard questions, it doesn't necessarily mean we'll have all the solutions but it will begin to ignite thought,” Collins said.

This is not the first time he and his church have been part of this kind of conversation.

"Right after the George Floyd incident, we did have a city-wide forum actually here at the church. Mayor Kelly was there, City Manager Greg Doyon, a lot of city officials, school superintendent,” Collins explained. "So there was a great interest from people, the citizens, all over the city to be a part of the conversation then. I'm just excited to see that there's still an interest in the conversation.

For him, the workshop is bittersweet. Sweet because it's happening, but bitter because of everything that has had to happen to get to this point.

"I think we're living in an exciting time where, the way society is now, we're ready to challenge ourselves. We're ready to challenge our old, systematic ways of thinking,” Collins said.

"Let's have all kinds of diversity in this discussion. Let's have all kinds of people coming in and sharing their ideas and their thoughts because that's how we create this as a community solution,” Old Coyote said.

As for the next step, Old Coyote said she hopes the workshops and discussion will continue. For Collins, he sees more integrated training as the next step.

When: Wednesday, January 19, 9-11:30 AM
Location: Room B101, Great Falls College, 100 16th Avenue South
Registration Fee: $10 goodwill donation or a can of food for the YWCA Great Falls Mercy Home
Deadline to register: End of the day, Sunday, January 16

For more information, click here to visit the United Way of Cascade County website.

KRTV News

Montana's economy is surging, unemployment at historic low

2021 was quite the year for the state’s economy and business is as busy as ever for Montana thanks to a surge in the economy. Montana is at an all-time low for unemployment according to the Montana Department of Labor & Industry. Unemployment is at 2.8% which is tied for the all-time low on record. Montana added about 17,300 jobs from January 2021 to November 2021 which resulted in a growth rate of 3.4%. The state’s average growth rate since 1980 is about 1 percent.
GREAT FALLS, MT
KRTV News

"Extra-Va-Dance-A" coming to the Newberry

Miss Linda’s Dance Company in Great Falls is preparing for its "Extra-Va-Dance-A" at the Newberry on January 21st. Miss Linda says she is extremely proud of all the hard work her dancers have put in: “We’re really proud of them, and we’re really proud of the education that we give our students."
GREAT FALLS, MT
KRTV News

Helping the homeless in Great Falls

In Great Falls, an increase in the homeless population has some people worried. Several factors contribute to the reason why some are concerned, but mostly a lot of it has to do with the homeless’ safety, especially in this cold weather.
GREAT FALLS, MT
KRTV News

KRTV News

