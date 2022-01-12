ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Transaction in Own Shares

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 1 day ago

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 12 January 2022 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
ShareCast

Foresight VCT plc - Issue of Equity

The board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that 2,995,780 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (“the Shares”) were allotted on 13 January 2022 pursuant to the offer for subscription (“the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 26 July 2021. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 84.50 pence per share ranging from 84.50 pence to 90.86 pence.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 41,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 915.8788 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
STOCKS
ShareCast

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 13 January 2022 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 34,500 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,086.174 pence per share. The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 19,539,471 Ordinary shares, and there...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Issue of Equity

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (the "Company") has issued 800,000 new ordinary shares of 5 pence each under its block listing facility at a price of 197.6p per share on 13 January 2022. The new shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue. Following this issue,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Dutch Shell#Lse#Company#Bnp Paribas Exane#The European Union#Novated#Eu Exit
ShareCast

Just Eat FY orders and gross transaction value increase in 2021

Online food delivery platform operator Just Eat Takeaway said on Wednesday that orders grew 33% year-on-year in 2021 to 1.1bn and gross transaction value increased 31% to €28.2bn. 2,978.74. 17:18 13/01/22. -0.38%. -11.40. Just Eat said adjusted underlying earnings margins improved "substantially" in the fourth quarter of 2021, and,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

Abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc ("the Company") Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800J6D2TVHRGKBG24. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. Name. Aggregate of abrdn plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios. City...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Vistry sees FY profits in line with expectations

The company, formerly known as Bovis Homes, forecast profits of around £345m, up from £143.9m a year ago, as it recorded 6,551 completions during the year, with gross margins expected to be more than 22%, up from 17.6% from last year. Average selling prices were roughly stable at...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

PageGroup reports record quarter, returns to pre-Covid trading

Recruitment specialist PageGroup reported group gross profit of £246.8m in its fourth quarter on Wednesday, up 55.1% year-on-year, and 24.2% over the pre-pandemic period in 2019. 22,958.48. 17:20 13/01/22. 4,296.99. 17:18 13/01/22. 4,273.23. 17:30 13/01/22. 12,253.83. 17:18 13/01/22. -0.99%. -122.23. The FTSE 250 company said it was a record...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
PLC
ShareCast

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 12th January 2022 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

THE MOST READ

Plans by Amazon to stop accepting UK-issued Visa credit cards remained on track on Wednesday, after it was reported that the two sides had yet to reach agreement. US CPI rises a tad more quickly than expected in December. The cost of living in the US increased a bit more...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Markets lift as sales figures boost London’s clothes sellers

European markets recovered lost ground from a tough start to the week as investors looked to be piling into Monday’s dip.In London the rise was led by major fashion retailers Next and JD Sports as well as mining companies and gambling firms.It helped the FTSE 100 index of London’s main firms rise by 46.12 points, or 0.6%.It came as figures on retail sales showed a 2.1% rise in December compared to the same month a year ago, also up 4.6% compared to 2019.“However, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) have warned that consumer spending could take a hit thanks...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Atos warns on profits again, shares tumble

Atos shares tumbled on Monday after the French technology consulting company warned on profits for the second time in seven months. The firm said the objectives it set out in July will not be met, citing - among other things - a delay to 2022 of final agreements with several large customers to get compensated for extra work performed in 2021, and lower margins in its hardware and software resale segment in December.
STOCKS
ShareCast

Microsaic revenues set to 'significantly exceed' 2020 levels

Spectrometry instrument technology company Microsaic Systems said in a trading update on Monday that revenues for 2021 “significantly exceeded” 2020, recovering to a level “slightly ahead” of the pre-pandemic benchmark in 2019. 11,214.53. 16:28 10/01/22. -4.16%. -486.23. 1,170.27. 16:28 10/01/22. The AIM-traded firm said the improved...
MARKETS
ShareCast

Net Asset Value per Share

Amati Global Investors Limited, manager of Amati AIM VCT plc ("VCT"), announces that the VCT's unaudited net asset value per share as at 6 January 2022, after taking account of amounts receivable or chargeable to the VCT's income account, was 194.07p. This information is provided by RNS, the news service...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

("Mattioli Woods" or "the Company") Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, Mattioli Woods (AIM: MTW.L), the specialist wealth and asset management business, announces that on 7 January 2022 Ian Mattioli completed the disposal of 14,260 Ordinary Shares at a price of 851.241p per share, with his last share sale being over six years ago in November 2015. This transaction was instructed on 29 December 2021 and represents the sale of certain of the Ordinary Shares subscribed for on exercise of share options on 29 December 2021 (as previously disclosed), which could only be completed following admission to trading of an additional 300,000 shares under the Block Listing, which became effective 5 January 2022. Following this disposal, Ian holds Ordinary Shares of Mattioli Woods of 3,589,188, representing 7.05% of issued share capital.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that, it has today purchased 557 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 1150.0036 pence per Ordinary Share. The shares have been placed into treasury. Total Voting Rights. Following this transaction, the Company’s issued share capital is 66,872,765...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
u.today

SHIB Trading Begins on This India-Based Global Exchange Open to US Residents

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy