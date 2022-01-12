ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man charged with giving Olympic athletes performance drugs

By JIM MUSTIAN - Associated Press
Beloit Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — U.S. prosecutors charged a Texas man on Wednesday with providing performance-enhancing drugs to athletes competing in last summer’s Olympics in Tokyo, including the star Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare. Eric Lira, 41, of El Paso, is the first person to be charged under a...

