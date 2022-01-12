ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson facing revolt in Tory ranks after apology fails to quell anger

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Boris Johnson was today facing open revolt from within his own party, after his apology for attending a Downing Street party during lockdown failed to quell backbench anger.

The prime minister’s claim that he thought the garden drinks in May 2020 was a work event was greeted with derision from the opposition benches in the House of Commons, with Sir Keir Starmer branding it “ridiculous” and calling on Johnson to resign. The chair of the Commons Standards Committee, Chris Bryant, accused the PM of treating voters as “stupid”.

The Labour leader’s demand was echoed by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross , who led a phalanx of at least 14 Holyrood Tories calling on Johnson to go.

And there were calls for his resignation from senior Tory backbencher William Wragg as well as vocal Johnson critic Sir Roger Gale, who described the PM as a “dead man walking” politically.

One former minister told The Independent that MPs “in double figures” had submitted letters of no confidence in the prime minister to the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady – with some letters going in after the PM’s dramatic apology in the House of Commons.

But with 54 letters needed to trigger a confidence vote, many Tories said Johnson had succeeded in “buying time” until the release of a report by Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray into the string of alleged parties at No 10.

Several said that a negative verdict in the Gray report, expected as early as next week, could spell the end for Johnson.

Former minister Dan Poulter told The Independent : “Should the PM be found to have actively misled parliament or if he faces criminal sanction – or both – then his position would be untenable.”

But Mr Ross said Mr Johnson should not wait for Ms Gray’s verdict.

After meeting the PM following his public apology, the Scottish Tory leader said: “He is the prime minister, it is his government that put these rules in place, and he has to be held to account for his actions.

“I don’t think he can continue as leader of the Conservatives.”

Mr Wragg, who chairs the Commons’ Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said the prime minister’s position was now “untenable”.

“A series of unforced errors are deeply damaging to the perception of the party,” he told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme.

“I don’t think it should be left to the findings of a civil servant to determine the future of the prime minister and indeed who governs this country.”

Mr Johnson faced one of the most high-stakes moments of his political career at prime minister’s questions in the Commons, following the publication of an email from his principal private secretary Martin Reynolds inviting up to 100 Downing Street staff to “socially distanced drinks” at a time when strictly-enforced Covid restrictions allowed meetings of only two people outside the home.

He told MPs he had spent 25 minutes thanking staff in the sun-drenched rose garden, but insisted: “I believed implicitly that this was a work event.”

Mr Johnson acknowledged the “rage” felt by voters who believe that Covid rules were not being followed by those who were imposing them on the rest of the country.

And he said that “with hindsight” he now accepted he should have ordered staffers back inside and “found some other way to thank them”.

But he added: “I should have recognised that even if it could be said technically to fall within the guidance, there are millions and millions of people who simply would not see it that way, people who have suffered terribly, people who were forbidden from meeting loved ones at all inside or outside, and to them and to this house I offer my heartfelt apologies.”

Sir Keir dismissed the PM’s apology as “worthless” and his explanation as “so ridiculous that it’s actually offensive to the British public”.

Branding Mr Johnson “a man without shame”, Sir Keir told the Commons: “The party is over, prime minister. The only question is: will the British public kick him out, will his party kick him out, or will he do the decent thing and resign?”

In response to a hail of demands for his removal from the opposition benches, Mr Johnson pleaded for MPs to await the outcome of the Gray report.

While there were some cheers from Conservative MPs as Mr Johnson entered the chamber, a pall of gloom settled over the Tory benches as the PM delivered his apology.

While a handful of MPs earned guffaws of derision from the opposition benches by pitching soft questions about dishwashers or bus services to the prime minister, the majority sat through the 40-minute grilling in stony silence.

Afterwards, Tory MPs welcomed Mr Johnson’s apology but said he had not drawn a line under the affair.

One former minister said Mr Johnson would be in the clear if Ms Gray concluded attending the party was “an error of judgement” – but added: “If she decides he has broken the ministerial code, by misleading the house, then he will be in a very, very difficult position indeed.”

Another MP with an apparently safe southern seat said that – in the wake of the North Shropshire and Chesham and Amersham by-election defeats – “no seat is safe” while Mr Johnson remains in office.

“It’s s***,” the MP said, “my constituents don’t want him to apologise – they want him to be honest and hard-working, but he can’t ever do that of course”.

One senior MP told The Independent : “There is immense concern, and frankly the excuse doesn’t get anywhere near washing. There are a lot of meetings going on discussing what to do about this and when.”

Sir Roger Gale was one of few MPs to speak publicly, saying: “I’m sorry, you don’t have ‘bring a bottle’ work events in Downing Street, so far as I’m aware. And you don’t have ‘bring a bottle’ work events that are advertised or invited by the prime minister’s private secretary.

“I think the time has come for either the prime minister to go with dignity as his choice, or for the 1922 Committee to intervene.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey wrote to Metropolitan Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to urge her to interview Mr Johnson under caution as part of a full police investigation into the 20 May event.

“The police must reassure the public that justice will be done and there isn’t one rule for them and another for Boris Johnson and his colleagues in Downing Street,” said Sir Ed.

Downing Street insisted that Mr Johnson had not received the email invitation from Mr Reynolds and had not instructed him to send it out. But the PM’s press secretary gave no other explanation of how he became aware the event was taking place.

Johnson’s former top aide Dominic Cummings dismissed his claim that he thought the gathering was a work event as “bulls***”.

With around 40 staff believed to have drunk wine, beer and gin and eaten party food from a long table in the No 10 garden, the event was “obviously totally social not work (unlike all the meetings in the garden) – no way ‘technically within the rules’”, tweeted the PM’s former right-hand man – who previously said he warned against the party while in Downing Street.

Related
The Independent

Rishi Sunak says Boris Johnson ‘right to apologise’ in lukewarm support for PM over No 10 party

Rishi Sunak has said Boris Johnson was “right to apologise” for attending a Downing Street lockdown party as he offered a lukewarm endorsement for the embattled prime minister.The chancellor, who chose to skip Mr Johnson’s grilling over the partygate scandal at PMQs on Wednesday, instead travelling to Devon to discuss a jobs announcement, added in a tweet several hours after the event that he supported the PM’s “request for patience” as Sue Gray conducts her investigation.Rather than offer support to the beleaguered prime minister in the House of Commons, Mr Sunak – a favourite to replace Mr Johnson at No...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s future as PM hangs in balance amid resignation calls

Boris Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister is increasingly reliant on the outcome of a potentially bombshell report being prepared by a senior official, as he faced brazen calls for his resignation from his own backbenchers.Mr Johnson apologised on Wednesday for attending a “bring your own booze” party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, when the rest of the country was in lockdown.The PM insisted he thought the party was work-related, but said he recognised “with hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside”.He said an inquiry headed by senior official Sue Gray was examining the situation but accepted...
POLITICS
The Independent

Will Boris Johnson resign?

Boris Johnson is facing one of the most politically perilous moments of his premiership, as he continues to come under intense scrutiny over his own involvement in a No 10 drinks party held in the midst of England’s first national lockdown.The prime minister initially sidestepped questions over whether he attended the event on the 20 May, 2020, after an explosive email provided evidence that over 100 Downing Street staff were invited to attend and to “bring your own booze”.No 10 stonewalled questions over the party - pointing to the Whitehall investigation led by the senior civil servant Sue Gray...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cabinet minister refuses to say Boris Johnson will quit if inquiry finds he broke rules over No 10 party

A Cabinet minister has refused to say that Boris Johnson will quit even if the inquiry into the lockdown-busting No 10 party he attended finds he broke the rules.Brandon Lewis was told that people would be “shocked” that he would not concede that no prime minister can carry on in office if they have breached their own laws.But the Northern Ireland Secretary – who also defended Mr Johnson for trying to keep secret that he joined the party, in May 2020 – called the issue of rule-breaking “hypothetical”.Pre-judging the inquiry would not be “helpful”, Mr Lewis said, adding: “It’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK ministers rally around embattled Boris Johnson, for now

With varying degrees of enthusiasm, senior British government ministers on Thursday expressed support for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and rejected demands he resign for attending a garden party during the country’s first coronavirus lockdown.Many other Conservatives held their tongues, waiting to see whether the crisis threatening Johnson’s premiership will fade or intensify.Johnson apologized in the House of Commons on Wednesday for attending a “bring your own booze” party in the garden of the prime minister’s Downing Street office and residence in May 2020. About 100 staff were invited by a senior prime ministerial aide to what was billed...
U.K.
Boston Globe

Boris Johnson, under fire, apologizes for pandemic party

LONDON — Facing a potentially lethal threat to his leadership, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain on Wednesday offered a contrite apology for attending a Downing Street garden party while his country was under a strict coronavirus lockdown. Johnson, who had not previously admitted to being at the party,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Allies rally round Johnson as Tories call for him to go over No 10 drinks party

Boris Johnson’s future is hanging in the balance as Cabinet ministers pleaded with Tory MPs to wait for the findings of an official investigation into Downing Street parties before calling for him to quit.The Prime Minister apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, during the first coronavirus lockdown, but insisted he believed it was a work event and could “technically” have been within the rules.Mr Johnson’s confirmation that he was at the event led to four Tory MPs publicly calling for him to quit, with more privately voicing concerns about...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: If MPs are too hesitant to topple Boris Johnson, the money men might instead

If Boris Johnson is a “dead man walking”, as one of his detractors put it yesterday, the question now is how long he spends on death row.Despite the prime minister’s abject – though carefully-worded – apology, Westminster is febrile. Conservative MPs are openly debating how long he’s got, and one Tory insider told me “the vultures are circling” in the tea rooms. Contenders in a now hotly-anticipated leadership contest are said to be counting and corralling.But though many Tory MPs seem to believe the events of the last few weeks have sentenced the prime minister to political death, it’s...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Boris Johnson Has Kicked Off a Tory Battle of Succession

One of the quainter rules among British lawmakers is they can’t openly accuse each other of lying. It doesn’t bode well for Boris Johnson that on Wednesday his opponents found so many ways around that convention, with barely a peep of protest from his own benches. Labour lawmaker...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 insists Cabinet behind Johnson as PM faces calls to quit over drinks party

Coronavirus lockdown rules had been “very hard for people to obey”, a Cabinet minister said as allies rallied round Boris Johnson over his attendance at a No 10 drinks event while social gatherings were banned.The Prime Minister apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, during the first coronavirus lockdown, but insisted he believed it was a work event and could “technically” have been within the rules.Members of the Government urged critics of the Prime Minister to wait for the findings of an official investigation into alleged lockdown-busting parties before passing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Rees-Mogg ‘wrong’ to call Douglas Ross a lightweight, says former MSP

Jacob Rees-Mogg was “wrong” to describe Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross as a lightweight, a former MSP has said as a split looms in the party.Mr Ross called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit after he admitted attending a gathering in the Downing Street garden during lockdown in May 2020.On Wednesday, the Leader of the House of Commons hit out at the Scottish leader, describing him during an appearance on the BBC’s Newsnight programme as “quite a lightweight figure” in the party.Politics expert Professor Sir John Curtice said those comments “are going to get repeated endlessly north of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: ‘One rule for us, another rule for them’ will be Boris Johnson’s legacy

It has become the defining theme of Boris Johnson’s misrule: one rule for them, one rule for us. This – let’s call it the Johnson doctrine – looks like the prime minister’s epitaph, with Tory MPs privately saying it’s now a matter of when and not if his party defenestrates him.They know how deep the hole they are in is. They are aware that the mockery of cartoonists, comedians and the creators of Twitter memes has gained traction beyond what’s known as the Westminster village and the wider community of people interested in politics. But will changing the person at...
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
BBC

Boris Johnson: PM has lost trust - Welsh Tory council leader

A Welsh Conservative council leader says there has been a "complete" breakdown in trust between Boris Johnson and the British public. Monmouthshire's Richard John is the most senior Tory figure in Wales to publicly criticise Boris Johnson. It follows Mr Johnson's apology for attending a lockdown party. Tory Senedd leader...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rees-Mogg told to ‘have a long lie down’ after war of words with Scottish leader

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been told to “have a long lie down” after he accused the Scottish Conservative leader of being a “lightweight” in the party.Leader of the Scottish Tories, Douglas Ross said he disagreed with the criticism from Mr Rees-Mogg as a war of words erupted following calls for the Prime Minister to resign.Mr Ross said Boris Johnson must stand down after he admitted attending a drinks party in the Downing Street garden on May 20 2020 when the country was in lockdown.But defending Mr Johnson, the Leader of the House of Commons told the BBC’s Newsnight programme that...
POLITICS
MySanAntonio

Johnson buys time with apology but U.K. Tory rage simmers

Boris Johnson bought some breathing space by apologizing for attending a party at his Downing Street office during the first pandemic lockdown, but anger in his ruling U.K. Conservative Party means his grip on power is precarious. Opposition politicians repeatedly called on him to resign during a heated session of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg laughs as he is unable to name leader of Welsh Conservatives

Jacob Rees-Mogg was unable to name the leader of the Welsh Conservatives when asked in Parliament.The Commons Leader was asked if he could name Andrew RT Davies by Cardiff West MP Kevin Brennan at Business Questions on Thursday.It comes after Mr Rees-Mogg, MP for North East Somerset, called Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross a “lightweight figure” in the party on television on Wednesday night.After Jacob Rees-Mogg's remarks about the leader of the Scottish Tories being a lightweight I asked him if he could even name the Leader of the Welsh Conservatives - he couldn't! pic.twitter.com/G7YyEL8B0l— Kevin Brennan MP (@KevinBrennanMP) January...
POLITICS
AFP

UK PM fights for survival after lockdown party hangover

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fighting for his political future on Thursday as his Conservatives descended into open internal warfare after he belatedly apologised for attending a party during the coronavirus lockdown. Douglas Ross, the Conservatives' leader in Scotland, joined at least four Tory backbench MPs in calling for Johnson to quit after the prime minister admitted joining the party in his Downing Street garden in May 2020, when Britain was under a strict lockdown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Boris Johnson: Vicar says No 10 party was 'slap in the face'

The No 10 drinks party during lockdown was an "absolute slap in the face", according to an Anglican minister. June Fox, assistant curate at St James Woodhouse Church in Sheffield, said on the day of the party in May 2020 she was "up to my knees in funerals". The prime...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Public’s faith has been shaken’ – northern Tories speak out on Boris Johnson

Tories in the north of England appear to be giving Prime Minister Boris Johnson a less than enthusiastic backing with one police and crime commissioner admitting the public’s “faith had been shaken”.The PA news agency attempted to contact a string of local politicians in the north where Mr Johnson made so many gains in the 2019 general election but many calls went unanswered and requests for responses were not forthcoming.None of those who did comment said the Mr Johnson should resign, but the responses were mixed after the Prime Minister apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” party at...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg says Covid inquiry should examine whether lockdown rules were ‘too hard’ on public

Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has suggested the Covid public inquiry must examine whether lockdown rules, including restrictions on funerals, were “too hard” on individuals or “proportionate”.His comments came as Boris Johnson faces mounting anger after admitting he attended a No 10 party event on 20 May, 2020 when the country was still subject to strict measures on gatherings.He has also faced fury from members of the public who were obeying Covid restrictions and unable to visit dying relatives and faced legal limits on the number of mourners unable to attend funerals.Tackled on the Downing Street rose garden gathering, where over...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

