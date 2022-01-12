Domestic Violence Arrest

Sgt. Ben Maplethorpe, PIO

Ex-husband arrested after attempting to burn down victim’s house during domestic violence incident in South Spokane.

On January 11, 2022, at approximately 9:15 PM, Officers responded to a domestic violence incident near E 35th Ave and S Smith St. A woman advised police dispatch her intoxicated ex-husband had crashed his car through the garage door of her house. He forced entry into the house and assaulted the victim. Another witness called and advised the suspect had also poured gasoline around the garage. Officers arrived on scene within minutes of the call. Upon arrival, officers contacted the uncooperative suspect inside the garage. The suspect refused commands and attempted to retreat back into the house. Officers used reasonable force to prevent the suspect from gaining access to the house and to protect the victims from further assaults.

Karim Hattal (40) was arrested and booked into the Spokane Regional Jail Facility for Burglary 1st degree, Assault 2nd degree, Attempted Arson 1st degree, Malicious Mischief 2nd degree. All of these charges are domestic violence related. Hattal was also booked for Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer and DUI.

The victim had non-life threatening injuries and the children were uninjured.

Domestic violence is a despicable crime, of which no one deserves to be a victim. The Spokane Police Department takes domestic violence incidents extremely seriously. If you have been the victim of domestic violence, or know someone who has, please call Crime Check (509-456-2233).