Spanaway, WA

Man shoots himself in the leg in Spanaway parking lot

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 1 day ago
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Pierce County deputies responding to a call of shots fired in a parking lot of a fast-food restaurant found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

On Saturday, around 7:45 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 20300 block of Mountain Highway East in Spanaway.

When deputies arrived, they were told by a man that someone approached him and shot him, but he didn’t know why.

Upon further investigation, deputies believed the man may have accidentally shot himself.

After deputies noticed a spent shell casing on the floorboard, the man admitted he shot himself and he told deputies where they could find the gun.

The man was transported to the hospital for his wounds.

